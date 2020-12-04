Wine Passport supports wineries tasting rooms

Passports are free and can be obtained at NebraskaWines.com or from any participating winery. This year’s passport features 22 wineries and seven tasting rooms ranging from the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas to the greater panhandle. The passports include a listing of each business and a guide to unique wines local to Nebraska, including winter hardy varieties like Edelweiss, LaCross, St. Croix and Vignoles.

“Nebraska has great diversity of wine production,” said Schildt. “The passport is a great opportunity to step outside of traditional wines to experience a world of tastes and experiences available close to home.”

NWGGA is proud to celebrate 25 years of promotion and support of the Nebraska wine industry. Wineries participating in the passport program offer craft wines that contain at least 60% Nebraska fruit and products. Tasting rooms featured offer at least 90% of Nebraska wines. The organization urges Nebraskans to consider local varieties the next time they open a bottle and programs like the Nebraska Wine Passport help shed light on the state’s unique wine industry.

“The best way to find your favorite Nebraska wine is truly to taste. You are probably just a glass away from your next favorite wine,” said Schildt.