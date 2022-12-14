Wildlife Safari Park announces birth of cheetah cubs

ASHLAND — The Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is celebrating the birth of four cheetah cubs.

The cubs were born to mother Clio and father Refu at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland on Nov. 4.

Clio, who is 5 years old, came to Omaha in April from the White Oak Conservation Center in Yulee, Florida. Refu, who is 8, came to Omaha in March 2019 from the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, according to a news release.

While this is the second set of four cubs Refu has sired, Clio is a first-time mother. She and the cubs have mostly been left undisturbed so far so they can bond.

The wildlife park houses a four-acre cheetah breeding facility that more closely resembles their natural habitat and gives them more privacy and space to roam.

Including the four new cubs, 20 cheetahs live at the safari park. Five additional female cheetahs live on zoo grounds in the Scott African Grassland and two male cheetahs live at the zoo off-exhibit, officials said.

Cheetahs are considered a vulnerable species, according to the Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. The Omaha zoo is one of nine Association of Zoos and Aquariums to participate in the National Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition, which aims to create a substantial cheetah population to prevent extinction of the species.