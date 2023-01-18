‘Why not?’: New county board member Reece ready to serve with open ears

WAHOO — Bill Reece’s license plate has never started with anything other than a “6.”

The longtime educator’s career includes stops as a multi-instrumentalist music teacher in Cedar Bluffs and at both of Wahoo’s high schools, and he grew up singing the county’s most unique fight song: “Blue and white, blue and white, are the colors of delight” as an Ashland native.

Now retired, he practices the mandolin and looks out onto Lake Wanahoo near his house with a lifetime’s sense of Saunders County’s singularity.

Reece has been part of several boards over the years — most notably as a member of the Wahoo Public Schools Foundation Board and in a stint completing a nearly full term on the Wahoo City Council in the 1990s.

He said he’s always enjoyed working collectively with other members to solve problems, and when he was approached with the proposition of running for the open District 3 seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, he thought the opportunity might just suit him.

“I said, ‘Why not?’” Reece said. “I’m retired now, and I feel like I still have some good service left in me, and I just thought it would be something I should do.”

Reece ran unopposed for the seat previously filled by Craig Breunig, who opted not to run for re-election.

After the November General Election, Reece became a regular attendee at the county board meetings. From his observations, he thinks the current county board is well-equipped to make the hard decisions. He thinks it’s evident in the board’s relaxed demeanor.

“I kind of enjoy the banter that occasionally happens among the board members, because that means that people are comfortable, that they’re willing to say what they feel and mean without being scared,” Reece said. “It’s kind of sad that politics these days has eliminated some of that honesty and openness. But I don’t see that on the board. I see a very open board, and I really like that.”

A functioning government takes collaboration from both sides, he said, and he hopes local residents will be active in bringing important information before the board — “to make sure we have all the things we need to know that are relevant to whatever work is on the table.”

But to flourish will require both sides’ ears to be open. He thinks some people don’t grasp the board’s ultimate duty — to execute the laws passed down from the Nebraska Legislature. Sometimes, he said, frustrations should be brought to state representatives before local governments.

“The legislature passes the rules that the counties have to follow,” Reece said. “And a lot of times, those directives come with a cost.”

He said in the meetings he attended, he was surprised to learn about many of the issues the county faces that are less obvious to the public. The county’s 911 emergency radio system — which many first responders say is failing — was an eye opener to Reece.

“There’s a lot going on in county government that I think maybe a lot of people aren’t aware of. I’d kind of like to see the board be very open and transparent so people can see that,” Reece said.

Reece was sworn in on Jan. 5, and as he settles into his new role, he says he has no agenda. To join the board with personal motives would be the wrong philosophy, he says.

“I think it’s kind of dangerous when you have people get on boards with an agenda item,” he said. “I guess in some cases that might be OK. But I think a person kind of needs to be open and listen to the people’s concerns.”

Such an approach will be important, he thinks, as outside developers continue to target Saunders County communities and areas for their next projects. Reece said he thinks the board will need to be “on our toes” in how it addresses issues relating to commercial and residential development and the associated infrastructure needs.

“And I think, collectively, it’s not going to just be up to the Board of Supervisors,” he said, “I think it’s also going to be really important that the people who own the land and who live on the land have a voice in this as well. It might be difficult for a seven-person board to have all the answers on their own, so we’re going to have to be listening to the people.”

One of the few sure things, Reece said, is that change is inevitable. He’s seen a lot of it in his years in Saunders County. With change comes unknowns, like what might happen when a lake gets built in front of your house.

“There’s a Thomas Jefferson quote that says something like ‘he who knows best knows how little he knows,’” Reece said. “We don’t know what we don’t know yet. I know changes are coming, but it’s just going to be different. Things are always changing, and we have to be open to making those changes work.

“We’re uncertain of what changes will bring, but if you have an optimistic attitude, it also brings opportunity.”