VSO office to move back to courthouse

WAHOO – The Saunders County Veterans Services office will be moving from North Broadway back to its original location – the county courthouse – for the first time in about 20 years.

The Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved the transition during its meeting on Feb. 2 at the courthouse after looking at photos provided by Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren.

Large filing cabinets full of veterans files, binders, boxes, walkers and wheelchairs have filled the office located inside of the Highway Department building to the brim making it small and a bit crowded. The new office will be on the first floor of the courthouse on the southern side of the building near the wheelchair ramp. The office will have much more space for the new Veterans Services Officer to get adjusted to the position. It used to be one of two offices used by probation.

“The more space downstairs will suit everybody much better,” District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig said.

There was discussion that the ramp outside the courthouse could be an issue for some veterans, but with the wheelchairs VSO Mary Pace or the new VSO should be able help the veteran in.

There is no official date for when the office will move to the courthouse.