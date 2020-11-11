Voter turnout sets records in local counties

While the 10-person team was able to prepare and verify early ballots beginning Oct. 26, it still took them about 10 hours to actually count each ballot due to the high volume of early ballots.

Lindgren said she would prefer voting by mail because it would not only save time and money but also create an environment that requires less planning. Lindgren said it can be difficult to find polling places as well as volunteers to run those polling places.

“For one thing, we’re having a harder and harder time finding poll workers and this COVID virus definitely did not help that matter at all,” Lindgren said.

Lindgren said that misinformation proved to be an issue as well as not receiving early voting ballots in the mail which created about 160 provisional ballots. In a normal General Election the county only has an average of 70 provisional ballots.

Lindgren said this lengthens the process quite a bit, but they plan to have the ballot count certified before submitting it to the Secretary of State on Nov. 23. If there were to be any type of recount, which Lindgren said would be unlikely, it could happen after Nov. 23.