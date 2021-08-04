Volunteers add local flavor to Chautauqua

Some of the big events arranged by the local committee include a “costume optional” reception at Glacial Till Cider House and Tap Room in downtown Ashland on Friday night. There will be a cash bar featuring three signature cocktails from the 1950s. The evening will also be celebrated with cake made by local committee member Pat Yardley, who is known for her baking prowess.

The weekend will conclude with a sock hop under the tent. DJ Rik Minn-

ick will spin real vinyl records from the 1950s and Dan Wondra from the Omaha Jitterbugs will offer dance lessons.

The committee, which also includes Caleb Fjone, Rebecca Duncan and Janece Molhoff, has been meeting every other week since last April, when planning started up again.

Now that the event is drawing near, Capp and the committee members are looking forward to the event, even though the heat is forecast to make a return.

“We hope that a lot of people from Ashland will come and attend the events,” Capp said.

They are bringing in 300 chairs for the tent, but Capp said they’d love to see all of the seats occupied and then some.

“Our hope is to fill the chairs and anything above that is gravy,” she said.