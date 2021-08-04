Volunteers add local flavor to Chautauqua

ASHLAND – Ashland will be transported back to the 1950s this weekend as the community hosts the Nebraska Chautauqua. The theme is “The Fifties in Focus,” and will feature speakers, sessions, activities and exhibits focusing on the decade that brought us the rock and roll, poodle skirts and cool cars.
Most of the daytime events on Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 will take place in the Ashland Public Library with evening events located in a tent set up at 13th and Silver streets in the green space near Ashland RV Park.
The tent is reminiscent of the original Chautauqua events in the early 1900s, where traveling troupes presented entertainment and education under big tents to rural communities.
Laura Capp of Ashland has been heading up the local committee that helped organize the event. Capp is the owner of Postscript, a unique paper goods, stationery and book store in downtown Ashland. She also sits on the Humanities Nebraska board as a council member.
Humanities Nebraska has been hosting Chautauqua events for 37 years. When planning began for 2020, Capp suggested the organization locate the event in Ashland, even though the event is typically held in larger cities like Kearney.
However, Ashland’s proximity to the state’s large metropolitan areas made it a good choice, Capp said. As a result of Capp’s suggestion, Ashland became the smallest community to be chosen to host a Chautauqua.
“It seems possible to have it here in a way that is not necessarily true for other small towns,” she said.
Local planning for the 2020 Chautauqua began in March of that year, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humanities Nebraska to reschedule the event. When it came time to begin working on the 2021 Chautauqua, the organization agreed to keep the event in Ashland rather than move on to another community.
Because COVID-19 has not completely been eradicated, the organizers have made some changes to create more safety protocols during the activities. Although traditionally Chautauqua activities were held in tents, in recent years Humanities Nebraska moved the activities indoors to avoid the late summer heat and severe weather that could be present in Nebraska during August.
But the tents will make a comeback this weekend.
“Because of concerns about COVID and to make sure people felt comfortable gathering, they brought back the tent this summer,” Capp said.
Humanities Nebraska is in charge of arranging the keynote speakers and breakout sessions. Local volunteers like Capp come up with supplemental activities that bring a local flavor to the Chautauqua.
Capp enlisted a group of Ashland citizens to help plan the activities. Ashland Public Library Director Tanya McVay not only got the library ready to host the breakout sessions, but also organized children’s games with a 50s flair, like limbo and hula hoop, for Saturday.
Jody Lamp, a public speaker, documentary filmmaker and author who has co-written books on the history of agriculture, spent hours going through each issue of The Ashland Gazette published in the 1950s and compiled a slide show that will be presented during the event.
On Saturday, the local committee made sure everyone would be well fed by arranging a breakfast burrito fundraiser and a coffee truck on location in the morning. Food trucks will show up for lunch and dinner, along with the fare offered by local restaurants in Ashland.
Bradley Pfeiffer, the president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, is lending his expertise in organizing car shows to the Chautauqua weekend. On Saturday, automobiles from the 1950s will line up on Silver Street at 15th Street from 3 to 6 p.m. for a special show.
Marilyn Wright and Judy Hull represent the Ashland Historical Society on the committee. Wright pulled items from the museum and her own collection for a display at the library. It was originally intended to be exhibited at the Ashland History Museum, but the facility is under repair and could not host the event at this time.
Mary Beth Budz is also on the committee. As the co-owner of The Roost, a bed and breakfast in Ashland, she offered to put the keynote speakers up for the night at her facility.
“It’s so nice that there’s a B&B in town where we can host our guest speakers,” Capp said.
Some of the big events arranged by the local committee include a “costume optional” reception at Glacial Till Cider House and Tap Room in downtown Ashland on Friday night. There will be a cash bar featuring three signature cocktails from the 1950s. The evening will also be celebrated with cake made by local committee member Pat Yardley, who is known for her baking prowess.
The weekend will conclude with a sock hop under the tent. DJ Rik Minn-
ick will spin real vinyl records from the 1950s and Dan Wondra from the Omaha Jitterbugs will offer dance lessons.
The committee, which also includes Caleb Fjone, Rebecca Duncan and Janece Molhoff, has been meeting every other week since last April, when planning started up again.
Now that the event is drawing near, Capp and the committee members are looking forward to the event, even though the heat is forecast to make a return.
“We hope that a lot of people from Ashland will come and attend the events,” Capp said.
They are bringing in 300 chairs for the tent, but Capp said they’d love to see all of the seats occupied and then some.
“Our hope is to fill the chairs and anything above that is gravy,” she said.
Parking could be at a premium in the downtown area, Capp said. They are reserving some spaces in the city lot at 13th and Silver streets for handicapped parking and are encouraging visitors to park at Jack Anderson Ball Park on Clay Street or on side streets if the city lots are full.
