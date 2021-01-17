Vogel recently appointed to LPSNRD board

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors appointed retired USDA scientist and research leader Ken Vogel to serve a two-year term on the Board.

Vogel was among five Subdistrict 3 residents to apply for the seat, following the death of Director Mike DeKalb, in November. Subdistrict 3 includes northeast Lincoln and extends north and west, including Davey, Ceresco and Prairie Home. Under Nebraska statutes, Vogel will serve on the Board through 2022, when the seat will be up for election.

Vogel, of Lincoln, finished second to DeKalb in the November General Election by 56 votes, out of more than 12,000 votes cast. His appointment comes after interviews of all five applicants by the Board’s Executive Subcommittee and approval by the Board. In his 39 years with the USDA, Vogel was stationed at the University of Nebraska as an adjunct professor in the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture and is, currently, a UNL emeritus professor. In his application letter to the Board, Vogel emphasized his support for the Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project and the importance of LPSNRD being proactive toward the effects of global warming on the environment.