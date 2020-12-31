VFW announces patriotism essay winners

My patriotism is largely made of my joy in having freedom because of my country. I have so much freedom due to soldiers fighting for our country. If I didn’t have freedom, I don’t know if I would be as patriotic as I am. Being free is a privilege that most all people have and it is very important. Being free can bring you more joy and help your attitude. When you can do things freely you will have so much more fun in life. With this freedom you can show your patriotism in many ways.

You and I can show patriotism in a lot of different ways. Frist of all, you can vote for your president, mayor, or senator is a great way to show your patriotism. This honors the principles of our country. Also, something as simple as flying a flag is an awesome way to show patriotism. An example of when people did this was September 11, 2001. This was the day of a terrorist attack that sent the World Trade Center into pieces. Many Americans flew their flag on this day to show patriotism and honor the lives that were lost on this tragic day. “A love for a tradition has never weakened a nation, indeed it has strengthened nations in their hour of peril.” – Winston Churchill. This quote closely ties to 9/11 because a tradition that we commonly use is flying the flag and during this horrible day many Americans put up their flag. Although there are many other ways to show patriotism, these are some of the best.