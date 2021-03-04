VFW Americanism Coloring Contest winners announced

ASHLAND – The VFW 9776 Auxiliary again sponsored the local Americanism Coloring Contest for first through fifth grades. The elementary school teachers and students came through in a big way with 270 pictures to be judged. The VFW Post veterans and the auxiliary members really enjoy looking at all of the pictures and the veterans are so appreciative of the honor given them by all the wonderful pictures.

The plan this year is to get the pictures displayed around town in the store windows before May 1, which is Loyalty Day. The shop owners are always very eager to help with the project and show their respect for the veterans and the students work. The 15 winners will be on display at the VFW for about a year. Although it was very hard, three winners were chosen from each grade and the first and second place winners were forwarded on to the Department of Nebraska VFW Auxiliary for the state competition.