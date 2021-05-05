Unified athletes put the “i” in win

Unveiling the banner was a special moment for Fangmeyer and the entire student body. But the head of the special education department said watching the crowd during the track meet was perhaps the part of the day that meant the most to her.

“We all know the track events mean a lot to the participants, but seeing the joy and emotion on the faces of the athletes’ families and friends is one of my favorite moments,” she said.

Libal said the entire day was an opportunity to recognize the school district and those who support the local Special Olympics organization and inclusion in general.

“In particular, it was vitally important to thank Special Olympics of Nebraska, Calvin’s Legacy Foundation and In His Name Foundation for the tremendous support they have provided our organization over the past four years,” he added.

The district held the first Unified Track and Field Meet in 2018 with eight teams. Since then, they had added flag football and basketball games for middle school and high school students along with the new elementary activities this year.

The head of the state’s Special Olympics organization said she is proud of Ashland-Greenwood’s accomplishments.

“We are excited to celebrate this accomplishment with Ashland-Greenwood High School,” said Carolyn Chamberlin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska in a press release before the event. “The students and administrators do a phenomenal job of using the Unified initiatives as educational opportunities for not only the students, but the community as a whole. It is wonderful to be in partnership with schools that understand how doing their part can make such an impact, and that we all can choose to include.”