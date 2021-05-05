Unified athletes put the “i” in win

ASHLAND – There’s no “I” in the word team, but there is in the word “win.”
And former Husker DeMoine Adams asked the student athletes gathered to compete in the Unified Track and Field Meet last week and the spectators to use their superpowers to put their “I” in “win.”
Adams’ speech inspired the 200-plus athletes from 11 schools as they prepared to compete at the April 28 meet, which was sponsored by Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. The former Husker football player told the athletes, their unified partners and teachers about the challenges he faced growing up with a stutter in Pine Bluff, Ark. He overcame those challenges and others to go on to earn bachelors and masters degrees, play professional football and now he is a motivational speaker and works for the University of Nebraska Foundation as director of development.
With his red foam fist he used for emphasis during his speech still firmly on his hand, Adams stayed for much of the track meet, encouraging every person as they crossed the finish line with a special fist bump.
The track meet was the finale to a day of special activities for the school district and the community. In the morning, the Ashland-Greenwood unified athletes paraded through the city as business owners and community members gathered to cheer them on in anticipation of the track meet.
Immediately following the parade, a ceremony was held to officially commemorate the high school’s designation as a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School. The award was announced last fall, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony could not be held until this spring.
“The pandemic certainly has made things difficult, and this includes holding an in-person presentation,” said Superintendent Jason Libal. “However, we are happy that we waited until this spring as we felt it was important to include as many people (student body, staff, community members) as possible. The entire day proved it was worth the wait.”
Kristin Fangmeyer, director of student services and special education coordinator for Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, said the entire school and the community were “hungry” for something positive to look forward to and an event that made them feel “normal.”
“The day was amazing!” she said. “We had been waiting a long time to celebrate this accomplishment, so it was great to finally be able to have our students and community come together to do this.”
To become a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School, the high school had to demonstrate commitment to inclusion. There were 10 standards of excellence to meet, including creating an inclusive school climate, a sense of collaboration, engagement and respect for all members of the student body and staff.
Eight other Nebraska schools have become banner schools, and all but one (Scottsbluff) are located in the metropolitan Omaha area.
Ashland-Greenwood High School met those standards by organizing multiple unified sports events over the past four years, including hosting the annual track meet. The school district expanded its efforts to include elementary students in unified events this year. They held a t-ball game last fall and put on the first Kindness Olympics in March.
“Our district’s efforts related to the inclusion movement are paying off and being recognized at the highest level,” Libal said. “In addition, it means that you don’t have to be one of the largest districts in the state to make an impact related to inclusion and kindness. You just have to be strong in your convictions, commitment and believe, and to have a ‘Whatever it Takes’ attitude to get it done and make it a priority.”
Fangmeyer gave credit to the student leadership team, who helped organize the unified events for the school. She said the award proves it takes more than planning events to receive banner status, however.
“We keep emphasizing how special it is to be recognized as a banner school, and that is because there is a lot that goes into it. It is more than just planning events – it includes educating our students, finding ways to engage everyone and sharing that with others. I am just really proud of our student leadership team for their desire to go after it, because it took a lot of hard work,” she said.
Unveiling the banner was a special moment for Fangmeyer and the entire student body. But the head of the special education department said watching the crowd during the track meet was perhaps the part of the day that meant the most to her.
“We all know the track events mean a lot to the participants, but seeing the joy and emotion on the faces of the athletes’ families and friends is one of my favorite moments,” she said.
Libal said the entire day was an opportunity to recognize the school district and those who support the local Special Olympics organization and inclusion in general.
“In particular, it was vitally important to thank Special Olympics of Nebraska, Calvin’s Legacy Foundation and In His Name Foundation for the tremendous support they have provided our organization over the past four years,” he added.
The district held the first Unified Track and Field Meet in 2018 with eight teams. Since then, they had added flag football and basketball games for middle school and high school students along with the new elementary activities this year.
The head of the state’s Special Olympics organization said she is proud of Ashland-Greenwood’s accomplishments.
“We are excited to celebrate this accomplishment with Ashland-Greenwood High School,” said Carolyn Chamberlin, president and CEO of Special Olympics Nebraska in a press release before the event. “The students and administrators do a phenomenal job of using the Unified initiatives as educational opportunities for not only the students, but the community as a whole. It is wonderful to be in partnership with schools that understand how doing their part can make such an impact, and that we all can choose to include.”