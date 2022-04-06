Two in custody after short pursuit in Hamilton County

AURORA — An Ashland man is in jail in Hamilton County after a pursuit and struggle with law enforcement.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala fail to yield the right of way as it exited Interstate 80 and began traveling northbound on Highway 2. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The vehicle turned westbound onto a county road, where the driver lost control and entered the ditch. Both occupants then fled on foot.

The trooper was able to catch up to the driver quickly, but the driver began to fight the trooper. After a struggle, the trooper gained control of the driver and place him in custody. During the struggle, the passenger returned to the vehicle, took a backpack and fled on foot. The passenger was located a short time later and taken into custody without further incident. Troopers located unknown pills, marijuana, a knife and drug paraphernalia in the backpack.

The driver, Dylan Valdez, 23, of Ashland, and passenger, Logan Korb, 31, of Omaha, were both lodged in Hamilton County Jail for numerous offenses.

