Two from council to run for mayor

ASHLAND – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be two new faces on the Ashland City Council in 2023.
Incumbents Jim Anderson and Bruce Wischmann, representing Ward 1 and 2 respectively, have both filed for election in the mayor’s race. Their intention to become mayor means they cannot run for reelection to their city council seats.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz indicated months earlier that he did not plan to run for reelection.
The deadline for incumbents (persons already holding elected office) to file for election was Feb. 18. Non-incumbents have until March 1 to file.
If no one else files for election in the mayor race, Anderson and Wischmann will move forward to the General Election in November. If more candidates file, then the Primary Election on May 10 will narrow down the number to the top two.
As of Feb. 16, Daniel W. Linke was the only candidate who had filed for the Ward 1 seat. No one had filed in Ward 2.
There could also be two new faces on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education following the General Election in November.
There are three seats up for election, but only one incumbent has filed as a candidate. Russ Westerhold is seeking reelection, while incumbents Ally Miller and Karen Stille did not file before the deadline.
Ashland’s David Lutton is seeking another term as representative of District 1, which includes Ashland, on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. No one else had filed as of Feb. 16.
The seats for District 3 and 5 are also up for election. Incumbent Craig Breunig of Wahoo did not file for reelection in District 3. So far, one person has filed. That is Bill Reece of Wahoo.
In District 5, incumbent John Smaus of Prague is seeking reelection. As of Feb. 16, there was one opponent on the ballot – John Wonka of Weston. Both are Republicans, so only one will be on the ballot after the May 10 Primary Election.
The only other contested county race will be for sheriff. Curt Prohaska of Ashland and Chris Lichtenberg of Cedar Bluffs are on the ballot. Each candidate is a Republican, meaning only one will emerge after the Primary Election.
One incumbent county official did not file for reelection. County Clerk Patti Lindgren will not seek another term. Dee Anne Nice, administrative assistant to the county clerk, has filed for the office. She is the only one on the ballot as of Feb. 16.
The following incumbents have filed for reelection to their county positions: Patty McEvoy, clerk of the district court; Rhonda Andresen, county assessor/register of deeds; Jennifer Joakim, county attorney; Jerry Charles, county surveyor and Amber Scanlon, county treasurer.
The deadline for incumbents to file for election was Feb. 18, while the deadline for non-incumbents is March 1. The Primary Election will be held May 10.
Voter registration deadlines are also coming up. April 22 is the deadline for voter registration forms to be postmarked or delivered to the election office. The final day for in-person voter registration is May 2.
Election for village boards of trustees or educational service units will be held during the General Election on Nov. 8. The deadline for filing for incumbents is July 15 and non-incumbents must file by Aug. 1.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.