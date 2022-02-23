Two from council to run for mayor

ASHLAND – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be two new faces on the Ashland City Council in 2023.

Incumbents Jim Anderson and Bruce Wischmann, representing Ward 1 and 2 respectively, have both filed for election in the mayor’s race. Their intention to become mayor means they cannot run for reelection to their city council seats.

Mayor Rick Grauerholz indicated months earlier that he did not plan to run for reelection.

The deadline for incumbents (persons already holding elected office) to file for election was Feb. 18. Non-incumbents have until March 1 to file.

If no one else files for election in the mayor race, Anderson and Wischmann will move forward to the General Election in November. If more candidates file, then the Primary Election on May 10 will narrow down the number to the top two.

As of Feb. 16, Daniel W. Linke was the only candidate who had filed for the Ward 1 seat. No one had filed in Ward 2.

There could also be two new faces on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education following the General Election in November.