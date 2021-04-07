Two events help area residents clean up

ASHLAND – In April and May, Ashland residents will have the opportunity to get rid of junk for free.
The City of Ashland is holding a Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 2304 Silver Street.
This event gives residents who live within Ashland’s city limits the opportunity to bring many different types of items to be hauled away at no fee twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.
They can take things like appliances (without Freon), furniture and anything other than paint, oil, hazardous materials and tires. Cleanup Day is paid for by the city’s share of keno winnings, which is used for community betterment.
There will also be an opportunity to recycle electronics during Cleanup Day. Cross Electronics Recycling will be on site taking electronics. They will charge a small fee to take televisions, microwaves and alkaline batteries.
A mobile collection truck will also be on hand to shred documents at the Bank of Ashland, which is about a block away from city hall. This will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.
Although tires will not be accepted at Cleanup Day, they can be brought to town during the Tire Amnesty event May 3 to 7, also at city hall.
City Administrator Jessica Quady said there has been apprehension expressed among council members and citizens that tires are piling up in Ashland, so she applied for a grant.
“There is some concern that people are keeping tires in town,” she said.
Ashland received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to collect up to 75 tons of waste tires. The city can be charged for any amount over 75 tons, so city employees will be monitoring the collection to prevent going over the limit, Quady said.
Unlike the city’s Cleanup Day, which is open only to residents who live within city limits, the tire collection is open to residents in Ashland and those living with two miles of the city. Quady said they opened up the boundary to outside of city limits because Saunders County did not receive a grant to hold a tire amnesty day for people living in rural areas this year.
Quady said the NDEE’s budget for tire collection was cut back this year, so they were giving out less grant money and chose communities that had not had a tire amnesty day.
“We did get (the grant) because we haven’t had one in quite some time,” she said.
Because there is a limit to the amount of tires they can collect in Ashland, they could add up quickly and city officials expect many tires to arrive on opening day. People who plan to bring more than five tires should contact City Hall at 402-944-3387 to find out how many tons have been collected and how much space is left.
Persons bringing tires need to count the tires they are bringing before arriving and must be able to identify where the tires came from.
Each transaction will be logged per state regulations by a city employee. Quady said city crews will not be able to unload the tires, so persons who are bringing them must be prepared to unload the tires themselves.
There is an opportunity for residents living more than two miles away from city limits to get on a wait list. City personnel will call if there is room left at the end of the collection period. The number and type of tires must be included to be added to the list.
No rims or tubes are allowed and tire retailers are excluded from the collection event.