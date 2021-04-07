Two events help area residents clean up

ASHLAND – In April and May, Ashland residents will have the opportunity to get rid of junk for free.

The City of Ashland is holding a Cleanup Day on Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at City Hall, 2304 Silver Street.

This event gives residents who live within Ashland’s city limits the opportunity to bring many different types of items to be hauled away at no fee twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall.

They can take things like appliances (without Freon), furniture and anything other than paint, oil, hazardous materials and tires. Cleanup Day is paid for by the city’s share of keno winnings, which is used for community betterment.

There will also be an opportunity to recycle electronics during Cleanup Day. Cross Electronics Recycling will be on site taking electronics. They will charge a small fee to take televisions, microwaves and alkaline batteries.

A mobile collection truck will also be on hand to shred documents at the Bank of Ashland, which is about a block away from city hall. This will take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

Although tires will not be accepted at Cleanup Day, they can be brought to town during the Tire Amnesty event May 3 to 7, also at city hall.