Two arrested after pursuit between Lincoln, Omaha

GREENWOOD – Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a late-morning pursuit between Lincoln and Omaha on Monday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Monday, the NSP Aviation Support Division was notified that the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a Kia Forte that had fled a traffic stop. Deputies discontinued their pursuit as the vehicle was passing through Lincoln on eastbound Interstate 80.

NSP pilots were able to locate the vehicle between Lincoln and Omaha and direct troopers on the ground to its location as it was traveling eastbound near mile marker 430. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield and accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the Kia approached the Gretna interchange at mile marker 432, it drove through the median and started traveling westbound on I-80. After several miles, the vehicle voluntarily stopped near mile marker 424. The driver and passenger were both taken into custody without incident.

The driver, Lamar Parsons Ferguson, 34, of Saint Paul, Minn., was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, Mia Miller, 23, of Columbia Heights, Minn., was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both were lodged in Sarpy County Jail. Additional charges are possible in connection with the Seward County pursuit.