Tree grants and baseball players add to diversity in city parks

ASHLAND – Ten new trees were planted in Ashland last week with the help of a handful of high school baseball players.

The City of Ashland received the new trees through the Ten Free Trees grant, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.

The new trees were planted Oct. 5 at Jack Anderson Ball Park and the adjacent city-owned property that was formerly the site of the Rodeo Arena.

Public Works Director Shane Larsen was in charge of the planting, with help from City Council Member Jim Anderson and Mayor Rick Grauerholz.

“A good time was had by all, plus we got some additional trees,” Grauerholz said during the Oct. 7 city council meeting.

Baseball Coach Shawn Emanuel brought a crew of students from Ashland-Greenwood High School, including players from the Platte Valley Patriots, a high school co-op team made up of students from Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead high schools.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said the city received five different species of trees. The grant officials requested information on the types of trees already growing in Ashland in order to determine which types of trees would be provided. Quady said they received five different species.

In recent years, Ashland has lost several ash trees on city property after the emerald ash borer was detected in the community in 2019.

The emerald ash borer is a highly invasive insect that was first detected in Michigan in 2002. Since then it has killed millions of trees in the U.S. The insect’s presence was confirmed in Missouri six years ago, in Iowa in 2010 and in Kansas two years later. Nebraska was the 27th state to find the beetle within its borders.

The emerald ash borer was first discovered in Nebraska in June 2016 in Omaha and a few days later in Greenwood. The confirmation of the insect’s presence at Mahoney was made in 2018.

After the emerald ash borer was found in the Ashland area, Public Works cut down ash trees that were damaged and took out others before they were injured by the invasive beetle as a proactive measure.

Planting many species of trees will help the city combat future tree devastation by disease or insects. The new trees will help add to the tree diversity in Ashland, Quady said.

Grauerholz said the city’s diverse tree population could earn Ashland designation as an arboretum, which is defined as an area where trees and shrubs are grown for study or display, according to the website vocabulary.com.

The Nebraska Statewide Arboretum says that being part of the arboretum network provides funding opportunities, technical support, access to and discounts on plants and other materials, mentorship and other resources. Carol Joy Holling Camp near Ashland is the only accredited arboretum in the area.

Along with lack of diversity, Nebraska forests are in dramatic decline due to extreme weather, insects and disease. The Free Trees program is an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum said in promotional material provided to the City of Ashland. In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska.

Ten Free Trees is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative, funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, and a U.S. Forest Service Landscape Scale Restoration grant received by the Nebraska Forest Service.

