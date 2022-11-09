Top vote getters in AG school board still not clear due to write-ins

ASHLAND – The top three vote-getters in the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education election were not clear after the General Election early results were released by election officials because of write-in votes.

Kylie Heflin received 990 votes in total from Saunders and Cass counties. In Saunders County, 703 voters marked the oval next to her name, while 287 did so in Cass County.

Incumbent Russell Westerhold has received a total of 963 votes in Saunders and Cass counties. He received 275 votes in Cass County, where 100% of precincts had reported. In Saunders County, unofficial results show Westerhold received 688 votes.

The name of the candidate who will fill the third position on the school board has yet to be released. Incumbents Karen Stille and Allyson Miller failed to file for re-election before the scheduled deadline, but both filed as declared write-ins prior to the General Election and campaigned throughout the community.

However, unofficial results on election night do not include the names that were listed as write-ins by voters. Those results will be published as soon as they are made available.

Although a small parcel of the Ashland-Greenwood school district is located in Sarpy County, no votes were cast in Sarpy County.

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has certified the official results.