FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department informs the public that ticks are currently circling our communities. May and June are regarded as high tick season in Nebraska. An increase in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, morel mushroom hunting, and trail running during these early summer months heightens the risk for tick bites and tick-borne diseases.

In June 2019, state health officials identified established populations of black-legged ticks, which are known to carry Lyme disease, in Saunders, Sarpy and Douglas counties. American dog ticks, found throughout the state, are known to carry Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Tularemia. Lone star ticks, found in central and southern Nebraska, are known to carry Ehrlichiosis, Southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI), Tularemia, Heartland Virus and can cause red meat allergies.

Protect yourself from ticks and tick-borne diseases with these steps:

- Wear long pants, tucked into white socks for quick tick detection and removal.

- Perform regular, full body tick checks on yourself and children after being outdoors.

- Shower within two hours of coming in from outdoors, if possible.

- Put outdoor clothing in the dryer on high for 30 minutes to kill ticks on clothes. Ticks will survive the wash cycle and can easily escape the laundry hamper and seek out a host.

- Protect your pets using a tick prevention program through your veterinarian.

- Use 30% DEET repellants.

If you find a tick on yourself or your child, remove the tick as soon as possible. Use pointy tweezers for removal, grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible, and pull straight out (do not twist). After removing the tick, disinfect the skin with rubbing alcohol. Discard the tick by flushing it down the toilet. If you would like to bring the tick to your healthcare provider for identification, place it in a sealed bag or container.

If you or your child experience symptoms such as rash, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and/or joint swelling or pain within 30 days of being bitten by a tick, call your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Treatment for tickborne diseases is based on blood test results, symptoms, and history of exposure to ticks. Most tickborne diseases can be treated with a short course of antibiotics. The best way to determine if a person has been bitten by disease-carrying tick is a human blood test.

Three Rivers Public Health Department is conducting tick surveillance within Dodge and Saunders counties this summer. Ticks are being collected and sent to a laboratory for species and disease identification purposes. If any ticks collected are found to carry diseases, results will be shared with the public.

`Three Rivers Public Health Department also offers free 30% DEET insect-repellant wipes to the community.

For more information, call Three Rivers District Health Department at 402-727-5396.