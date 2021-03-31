Three science fair projects qualify for state

ASHLAND – For the first time in many years, participating in the annual Ashland-Greenwood sixth grade science fair was decision that was up to the students rather than the teacher.

“Science fair was voluntary this year,” said Middle School Teacher Kristi Bundy, who coordinates the science fair.

Of the projects undertaken by students, seven met the requirements to proceed to regional competition, which was done via recorded presentations. Three of the seven qualified for the state science fair, Bundy said.

Three projects moved on to do a live interview and qualified for state. The qualifiers include a partnership between Vanity Laughlin and Adelyn Harms to determine if talking to plants positively, negatively or not talking at all can affect their growth. It was called “Positive Petunia or Negative Nesamia.” Alex Andres’ COVID-themed project also qualified for state. Called “Mask-a-matics,” it was about how masks help prevent breath movement and also which mask is the best. The other qualifier was Ana Isom, who studied the effect types of liquid have on plant growth. Her project is called, “Let it Grow.”