Three Rivers welcomes national speaker

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department is bringing one of America’s leading speakers on traffic safety and peer pressure to Nebraska.
Cara Filler is one of the top youth motivational and prevention speakers in the world. Filler’s speaking career began after the unfortunate event where she watched her identical twin sister, Mairin, die in a speed-related car crash the day after their 18th birthday and the summer before their graduation from high school. Since then, she has reached more than 2 million students in five countries through presentations and media appearances.
Three Rivers is able to sponsor this opportunity through a Title V Maternal Child Health grant from DHHS to address their priority related to motor vehicle crashes among youth.
According to Teens in the Driver Seat, “Car crashes are a leading cause of death for young people, accounting for nearly one-third of all teen deaths in America each year. Since 2012, about 2,700 U.S. teens die each year in car crashes; that’s the equivalent of a school bus loaded with teenagers crashing once every week for an entire school year.”
Filler will be making an appearance at several of the high schools in the Three Rivers jurisdiction during the first week of February to speak to students about teen driving behaviors and making smart and safe decisions.
In addition to the student presentations at the high schools, a parent night will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Fremont Middle School gym from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The event is titled Road Sensibility: Straight Talk about Teens, Cars, Safety and Peer Pressure. This event is open to anyone and will be geared towards parents of teens who are driving age or soon-to-be driving age. Getting behind the wheel can be a risky proposition for new drivers, but there are ways for parents to help keep their kids safe. Come find out what they are.
For more information, please contact Coartney DiGiorgio at coartney@3rphd.org or 402-727-5396, extension 111.