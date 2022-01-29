Three Rivers welcomes national speaker

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department is bringing one of America’s leading speakers on traffic safety and peer pressure to Nebraska.

Cara Filler is one of the top youth motivational and prevention speakers in the world. Filler’s speaking career began after the unfortunate event where she watched her identical twin sister, Mairin, die in a speed-related car crash the day after their 18th birthday and the summer before their graduation from high school. Since then, she has reached more than 2 million students in five countries through presentations and media appearances.

Three Rivers is able to sponsor this opportunity through a Title V Maternal Child Health grant from DHHS to address their priority related to motor vehicle crashes among youth.

According to Teens in the Driver Seat, “Car crashes are a leading cause of death for young people, accounting for nearly one-third of all teen deaths in America each year. Since 2012, about 2,700 U.S. teens die each year in car crashes; that’s the equivalent of a school bus loaded with teenagers crashing once every week for an entire school year.”