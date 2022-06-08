Three Rivers conducts community health survey

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department in coordination with Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Methodist Fremont Health and Saunders Medical Center, will be conducting a Community Health Survey through June 24 to better understand the health needs of the communities we serve.

“The survey results will reflect the residents’ opinions and provide meaningful direction to organizations trying to make a difference in health outcomes,” said Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing. “More importantly, your input will help us to identify key health needs throughout our three-county service area and will help guide our efforts and plans in the future”.

All who live, work or attend school and are over 19 years of age in Dodge, Saunders or Washington counties are invited to take this survey. The link to the survey can be found at: https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eV9KurY859xjZaK.

Everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a drawing for six $100.00 grocery gift cards courtesy of Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. Two winners will be awarded in each county.

Three Rivers will be holding community listening sessions in each of the three counties to gain vital feedback that will help the health department identify which community and safety concerns to prioritize.

Three community health listening sessions will be held on the following dates:

- June 14, 6 to 8 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont.

- June 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Blair Public Library and Technology Center, 2233 Civic Drive, Blair.

- June 20, 6 to 8 p.m., Wahoo City Library, 637 N. Maple St., Wahoo.

To complete the survey visit the Three Rivers Public Health Department website at (https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/Community-Health-Survey) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/threeriverspublichealthNE). Paper copies are available in both English and Spanish and can be found at the Three Rivers Public Health Department at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont.

For questions regarding the community health survey or community listening sessions contact Greg Moser at 402-704-2259.