Three new teachers approved for 2021-22 school year

Finding another high school Spanish teacher could be the biggest challenge, Jacobsen said. The district no longer offers Spanish 4 in-person. Instead, they have provided distance learning opportunities through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Only about a dozen students take Spanish 4 now, whereas there used to be upwards of 30 students in the class, Jacobsen explained. Spanish 3 is also limited to one section, so many students had to either drop the class or take it online through Metropolitan Community College.

Jacobsen said the district could offer at least three more sections of Spanish 3 and 4 if a new teacher is hired, if not more. They would also like to add exploratory middle school Spanish again, if possible.

However, Spanish teachers are hard to come by, Jacobsen cautioned.

“There are not many of them out there,” he said at the December meeting.

Libal told the board on Monday that even though there aren’t many Spanish teachers in the state, they will still hold all applicants to the district’s high standards.

“We will only fill (the position) with a suitable person we have confidence in,” he said.