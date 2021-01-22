Three new teachers approved for 2021-22 school year

ASHLAND – Three new teachers will join the faculty at Ashland-Greenwood Middle School/High School in the coming school year.
The Board of Education approved hiring the new teachers during its monthly meeting Monday night. The exact subject that at least one of the teachers will be in charge of is still somewhat up in the air, however.
At last month’s meeting, Secondary Principal Brad Jacobsen told the school board that the district needs another middle school English teacher, a high school Spanish teacher who could possibly add some middle school exploratory classes, and a teacher who would teach a combination of either physical education (PE) and business or physical education and social studies for high school only. Jacobsen presented his reasons for the added faculty in a printed document given out at the December meeting.
Jacobsen proposed the PE/business or PE/social studies combination for a number of reasons. Currently, those teaching non-core subjects are shared between the middle school and high school, according to the document. The middle school and high school PE teachers have over 200 students in their classes each day, and there is a non-PE teacher teaching one class to help out.
In addition, the school’s business education programs are gaining in popularity, but there aren’t enough teachers to offer the number of courses the district would like to offer. As a result, some business courses were dropped, Jacobsen said. The district would also like to set up a work-based learning program for the senior class, but does not have enough staff to do so.
In the social studies department, some sections of classes have over 30 students because there are only two staff members. Jacobsen suggested the district either reduces the social studies requirements from 40 to 35 credits, as allowed by Rule 10, or add staff, he said.
Another middle school English teacher is needed in part because they are expecting nearly 90 students to be in sixth grade next year. During the meeting, Superintendent Jason Libal said there are 90 students in the class right now.
“We’re starting to see larger numbers move into the middle school,” he said.
Expanding the middle school English department will help with scheduling. Jacobsen explained that English/language arts is a core class offered to middle school students in two-hour blocks. With growing enrollment, they will need to expand to four sections of each grade next year, he said, thus the need for another teacher.
Creating another extra middle school English position will also help with the increasing need for a counselor at the middle school level, Jacobsen said. Currently, Vicki Washburn is teaching middle school English, but she also has counseling certification and currently offers one sixth grade guidance exploratory course. Freeing up Washburn’s English teaching schedule would allow her to offer more emotional and social supports, something that is needed at the middle school level.
Finding another high school Spanish teacher could be the biggest challenge, Jacobsen said. The district no longer offers Spanish 4 in-person. Instead, they have provided distance learning opportunities through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Only about a dozen students take Spanish 4 now, whereas there used to be upwards of 30 students in the class, Jacobsen explained. Spanish 3 is also limited to one section, so many students had to either drop the class or take it online through Metropolitan Community College.
Jacobsen said the district could offer at least three more sections of Spanish 3 and 4 if a new teacher is hired, if not more. They would also like to add exploratory middle school Spanish again, if possible.
However, Spanish teachers are hard to come by, Jacobsen cautioned.
“There are not many of them out there,” he said at the December meeting.
Libal told the board on Monday that even though there aren’t many Spanish teachers in the state, they will still hold all applicants to the district’s high standards.
“We will only fill (the position) with a suitable person we have confidence in,” he said.
With the addition of these three teachers, the district will likely need to utilize portable classrooms to provide more space until the new middle school is built, as was discussed in December. Jacobsen told the board that he would need at least two portable classrooms “to make this work.” Libal said he is looking into renting portables rather than purchase, to save the district money.
The district will also be looking for a new activities director/assistant principal for the 2021-2022 school year. Randy Wiese formally presented his letter of resignation, explaining that he will be retiring at the end of the school year. Libal said they have already advertised for the position and have received about 15 applications.