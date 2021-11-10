Thespians present Night of One-acts

ASHLAND – After a year off, the Ashland-Greenwood Thespians will again present a Night of One-Acts.
The event will take place on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in the main gym.
Two plays will be presented during the evening.
The first will be a series of skits performed by seventh graders in Janice Jacob’s theater arts class. It is called “You Have to Wear Green on Tuesdays and Other Bits of Teenage Wisdom” by Deanna Ableser.
“It’s about teenage troubles and coping,” said Jacobs.
She chose the play because it deals with middle school problems, which the seventh graders are in the midst of. And the skits have varied acting parts, so the students can chose the size of part that they want.
“Some want a lot (of lines). Some only a few. It offers a lot of flexibility which is perfect for my seventh grade theater arts class,” Jacobs said.
In contrast to the light-hearted fare offered by the seventh graders, the finale will be a more dramatic play presented by the high school thespians.
“Booby Trap” by Ed Monk is about a soldier who accidentally trips a land mine. He is unable to move or he will trigger the mine. As he stays in place, his thoughts shift between the present, the past and even the future as he considers the reactions his loved ones will have to his passing.
“We as directors chose it because we have a deep affinity for our military personnel and wanted to celebrate them this year,” Jacobs said.
For this reason, all veterans are invited to attend the event for free.
“We are sincere in our efforts to honor them, their sacrifice and their service to our country,” said Jacobs.
The cast is led by Caden Bottorff, who plays the soldier. Malyssa Cool is his wife, Katie. Both are seniors at AGHS.
Other seniors in the cast include Ryland Stephens, who plays Major Harris, Kaliska Kelley portraying Captain Gruss, Sarah Wallingford as The Lieutenant, Imogen Prellwitz-Aude who was cast as Katie’s Mother, and Anna Reisen in the role of Abby. Seniors Shea Barnes, Maxwell Bendler, Tatum Gossin and Alayzha Nachtigall are also on the crew.
Jacobs said this senior class has been an exceptional group that has demonstrated leadership and a passion for excellence.
“They bring a variety of skills to this year’s production including tremendous acting and artistic skills,” she said. “I feel very comfortable relying on them and trusting that they will achieve the mark.”
Along with Jacobs, the directors include Colleen Lewin, Jeff Kuhl and Nick Schickert. Schickert is a student teacher who is attending Doane University, where he is also minoring in theater. He graduated from Gretna High School, a perennial powerhouse in one-act that has won state competition more than 10 times.
“Booby Trap” will be the school’s competition one-act piece for the season.
The Capitol Conference One-Act Contest will be held at The Lofte Theatre in Manley on Nov. 22. Ashland-Greenwood has not been assigned a time yet.
District one-acts will take place at Schuyler Central High School on Nov. 29. Curtain time for AGHS is 10:45 a.m. at districts.
This year, districts will look very different, as a new lineup of schools will compete. In addition to Ashland-Greenwood, North Bend Central, Schuyler Central, Boone Central, Arlington, DC West, Omaha Gross and Fort Calhoun will vie for an opportunity to compete at the State One-Act Contest in December.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.