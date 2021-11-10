Thespians present Night of One-acts

ASHLAND – After a year off, the Ashland-Greenwood Thespians will again present a Night of One-Acts.

The event will take place on Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in the main gym.

Two plays will be presented during the evening.

The first will be a series of skits performed by seventh graders in Janice Jacob’s theater arts class. It is called “You Have to Wear Green on Tuesdays and Other Bits of Teenage Wisdom” by Deanna Ableser.

“It’s about teenage troubles and coping,” said Jacobs.

She chose the play because it deals with middle school problems, which the seventh graders are in the midst of. And the skits have varied acting parts, so the students can chose the size of part that they want.

“Some want a lot (of lines). Some only a few. It offers a lot of flexibility which is perfect for my seventh grade theater arts class,” Jacobs said.

In contrast to the light-hearted fare offered by the seventh graders, the finale will be a more dramatic play presented by the high school thespians.