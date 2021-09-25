Theater venues adapt for second pandemic-altered season

For venues down the industry food chain like the Nebraska Repertory Theatre and the Kearney Community Theatre, safety issues have been key throughout the pandemic. Andy Park, artistic director for the Nebraska Repertory Theatre in Lincoln, said the venue was required to hire somebody to monitor vaccination and testing status and have its filtration system analyzed due to the Rep’s involvement with the AEA, on top of following any university guidelines. They also filmed many of their shows, including “Dracula,” so their audience could stream it live.

Park said his contacts throughout the performing arts industry have expressed their distress with trying to stay afloat during the last year-and-a-half.

“It’s not good,” Park said. “Everyone is struggling. I don’t think any of us could have imagined what we were up against. Everyone has their hands out because everyone is desperate, and that’s not just in performing arts, it’s all arts.”

Judy Rozema, executive director for the Kearney Community Theatre, said they’ve had to cancel multiple shows throughout the pandemic – sometimes halfway through the performance slate – because of safety concerns. KCT is planning for full capacity this season, offering both shows that require masks and shows that don’t so patrons are comfortable with attending either way.