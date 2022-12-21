Teachers, staff ready to move into new school

ASHLAND – On their last day together, the students, teachers and staff of Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School huddled on the playground for a quick – and chilly – photograph.

Friday, Dec. 16 marked the last day that grades PreK through fifth will all be in the same building. When the new semester starts after the winter break, the elementary students of Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools will occupy two school buildings.

The new Ashland-Greenwood Primary School, which will house students in PreK to second grades, will officially welcome students on Jan. 5. The school is located north of the current middle school/high school.

The Boyd Street facility will be the Ashland Intermediate School, which will teach third to fifth grades.

“It’s another piece of history, something quite new and different as a result of our growth,” said Elementary Principal Teresa Bray.

Bray’s office will move to the new school, while Assistant Elementary Principal Megan Poell will oversee the Ashland Intermediate School.

The primary school is the first of the three major projects to be completed from the $59.9 million bond issue that was passed by voters in 2020. The other projects include a middle school and a performing arts center.

Work on the primary school project began in the summer of 2021 and the timeline was set for the doors to be open to students and staff in August 2022.

But market conditions, supply chain slowdowns and workforce issues attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic made a tight deadline even harder to meet, and the move-in date was altered, according to Superintendent Jason Libal.

At one point, the district was scheduled to move into the new building on Dec. 1. But more delays pushed the date back to winter break, Libal said.

One of the delays concerned the supply of water to the new school. Libal said it took longer than anticipated for water mains to pass required tests.

The water issues delayed the installation of flooring. The final hold up involved laminate vinyl tile, or LVT as it is known in the building industry. Libal said the first batch of tile was defective, and crews had to wait for another week before more LVT could be obtained.

As a result, things were a little hectic at the new school in recent days.

“This past week we had many, many people in our building working many hours to finish the LVT tile,” Libal said.

The week was also full of deliveries of furniture and other supplies that will fill the new primary school with color and light.

Although there are a few punch list items to be completed at the primary school, Libal said, the project is essentially completed.

Moving the contents of multiple classrooms in the middle of winter also poses its challenges. Libal said on Monday they are hopeful everything will be transferred to the new building before a potential blizzard blows into the area later in the week.

The cold weather hasn’t dampened the excitement of moving into a brand new school.

“It’s kind of a nervous excitement,” Libal said. “Change can be difficult, but it’s great to have the additional new space.”

It’s not just PreK-2 staff pitching in to help with the move. Libal said the intermediate teachers are also lending a hand, along with the paraprofessional staff. Local movers vonRentzell Van and Storage of Greenwood have been hired to transport the boxes and furniture.

The mid-semester move also meant a few extra days of winter break for the elementary students. They were dismissed for the holidays on Dec. 16, ahead of their middle school/high school counterparts, who were still in school until Dec. 21.

Libal expects staff will be in the building during the winter break to set up classrooms in anticipation of the first day.

The primary school will hold an open house for students and families on Jan. 4 to introduce the kids to the new facility.

“We want our children to have the first look and their families before they arrive the next day,” Bray said.

An open house for the public is planned for a later date, the principal added.

Although the plan is for third to fifth grades to utilize the entire Boyd Street building, they will wait to reconfigure classrooms until the 2023-24 school year, Libal said.

Libal also provided an update on the middle school project. He said electrical components have been the most difficult construction materials to obtain for both the primary and middle school projects.

In fact, favorable weather conditions put the structural aspect of the middle school project ahead of schedule. Delays in electrical materials put up more road blocks and as a result, it will be a wintry moving day for middle school staff and teachers.

“We’re looking at a mid-year move-in date for the middle school as well,” Libal said.