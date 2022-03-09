Survey underway to gauge thoughts on life in Greenwood

GREENWOOD – A community survey is underway that is meant to gauge Greenwood citizens’ thoughts about quality of life in the Cass County village.

The survey asks what Greenwood residents like and dislike about the village and whether quality of life has improved there in the past five years. It also asks what citizens think are the biggest issues in Greenwood and what they would like to see change in the community.

The survey has a dual purpose, said Greenwood Public Library Director Dani Rein, who wrote the survey questions and published it on the village’s Facebook page. In order for the library to be accredited by the Nebraska Library Commission, Rein must develop a community needs response plan.

Then, using the information provided by the survey results, Rein plans to organize a committee made up of village leaders who will help decide how the community can be improved in the next five years. The Village Board of Trustees approved Rein publishing the survey.

“The survey is to help the library gain accreditation, as well as improve the community for everyone,” Rein said.

If the library receives accreditation, it would become eligible for grants through the Nebraska Library Commission, Rein said.

The survey results that Rein has received so far have been mostly positive about the quality of life in Greenwood. People like the small-town feel, but some responses have expressed a hope to see more restaurants and grocery stores open up.

“They do like how small and quiet and quaint their town is,” Rein said, “But it is kind of a bummer that if you want a pack of M&M’s, there’s nowhere to go get them in town.”

Responses have also noted annoyance with train noise.

Rein said the survey has generated about 30 responses so far. She hopes to receive input from at least 100 Greenwood citizens.

“I want to look at (the responses) and see what the library and what other members and departments of the community can do to try and solve those problems,” Rein said. “We want to find out what people don’t like and try to make life better here.”

Citizens can fill out the survey on the “Village of Greenwood Nebraska” Facebook page or in person at the Greenwood Public Library.

