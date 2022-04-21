Supervisors deny resolution to permit mining on trans-ag

WAHOO – The Saunders County Courthouse boardroom was packed April 12 with people wanting to voice their concerns about a possible resolution that would change the zoning regulations for about 15% of the county’s land.

If enacted, the resolution would have allowed for mining – or the “extraction of minerals, water or raw material” – on all transitional agricultural land in the county. A conditional use permit would still need to be obtained to perform a mining operation.

Trans-ag is a zoning designation generally reserved for land along highways and county roads connecting municipalities in a county.

As it stands, mining is only allowed on land zoned for agricultural use.

Pursuing the resolution and a conditional use permit was an option available to construction firm Valley Corp to get approval to commence a mining operation on a trans-ag site, said Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek. The site in question is about a mile south of Leshara and is bounded by County Road 6 on the east and County Road R on the south.

The Saunders County Planning Commission approved the resolution at its previous meeting. Once an item passes through the planning commission, it still must pass muster of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors.

Polacek said that all of the planning commission members were aware when they voted to recommend the resolution to the supervisors that the resolution would affect all trans-ag land in the county, not just the property south of Leshara.

Board Chairman David Lutton questioned why the land was zoned trans-ag, as it does not lie along a major highway. Polacek also wasn’t sure – he said the earliest map he could find showing the area south of Leshara zoned for trans-ag was from 1984.

But Polacek said that if the resolution failed to pass, Valley Corp could apply for a zoning change down the road, which would then have to be approved by the planning commission and the Board of Supervisors.

Tanner Almery, a project manager with Valley Corp, spoke before the board and explained that the project would extract minerals – mostly dirt – to supply the company’s construction work, creating a borrow pit. Work would take place on 25 acres of the property. He said the site would end up as a lake, and a house could be built on the property in the future. But he said the work wouldn’t be described as a development project. He said his company has done similar projects in Dodge County.

A number of people spoke in opposition to the resolution during the public comment portion of the meeting – some were concerned about their properties close to the site south of Leshara, and others were concerned about what approval of the resolution would mean for trans-ag land in the rest of the county.

Omaha lawyer Tom Ackley spoke in opposition and said trans-ag land is intended to be encouraged for housing and urban development, not for major industrial projects.

“Basically, the concept is this: mining should be incompatible with residential,” he said.

Ackley also proposed a text amendment to the resolution, which would require the conditional use permit applicant to notify nearby landowners of the project they intend to carry out.

Yutan contractor Tom Slobodnik also spoke in opposition to the resolution. He said he thought the area was zoned trans-ag because it would have been natural to assume that as development continues from western Douglas County into eastern Saunders County, the area between Yutan and Leshara would fill in.

He said he doesn’t want to see the area rezoned for ag and potentially become used for major mining and agricultural projects.

“That just destroys any business plan that our grandchildren, our great grandchildren or even further boards could ever possibly revert back to protecting our corridors,” Slobodnik said.

Kathy Landgren lives directly adjacent to the proposed excavation site, and she said she has concerns about the property value of her home if mining were to begin near her house.

“I don’t know a lot of people that would want to buy my house when I’m ready to sell it because I have a mining operation going on in my backyard,” Landgren said.

She said she was also worried about potential effects to water quality and what safety measures would be in place. She said as her grandchildren get older, they may try to wander onto the mining site.

Saunders County Planning Commission Member Pat McEvoy said he was the one who made the motion to recommend that the county board approve the new resolution, but he told the board that he didn’t realize the resolution would impact the entire county.

“It was my understanding that the changing of the zoning was only on this property and not across the county,” he said. “I can’t speak for the other board members, but I think that if they would have been aware of that, I don’t know that it would have passed.”

Scott Cassels of Kiewit Corporation told the board that about 75% of Saunders County is already zoned for ag, and land zoned trans-ag should maintain its current regulations.

“The corridors were established for quality of life and the growth and prosperity for our communities. That’s why they’re around our cities, that’s why they’re along our transportation corridors,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with borrow sites, there’s nothing wrong with pits. But 75% of this county is available for that.”

The board ultimately voted unanimously against the new resolution, making it impossible to obtain a conditional use permit for mining on trans-ag land in the county.

Supervisor Scott Sukstorf’s thoughts on the board’s decision were succinct.

“As far as I’m concerned, this permit is to change what’s allowed in trans-ag in our entire county. We can’t do that.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.