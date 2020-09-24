Supervisors approve budget, transfers for roads project 

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAHOO – After a week-long vacation from meeting, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors got down to business at the Sept. 15 meeting by approving the county budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.

The adopted budget totaled out at $80,046,406.43 with a tax request of $10,139,562.69, which is the same amount for the 2019-2020 tax request. Because county valuations rose 2.5%, the tax levy was lowered slightly from $0.252231 in 2019 to $0.246046 per $100 property valuation this coming year.

If a home in Saunders County is assessed at $150,000, the owner will pay a tax of $3,690.69 which is $93.78 less, or a 2.5% decrease, than what was taxed in 2019.

According to County Zoning Manager Mitch Polacek, there weren’t any substantial changes made to the budget besides the transfer from the inheritance fund to the Highway Department for specific road-related projects such as County Road 11.

The amount of $1,520,176.58 was transferred for County Road 11 leaving $1.5 million in the inheritance fund in case of emergencies, Supervisor Chairman Doris Karloff said.

County Road 11 is one of the highest traveled gravel roads in Saunders County. The plan is to grade, structure and pave the 13 miles from the county line north to Nebraska Highway 92 near Mead.