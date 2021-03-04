Supervisors approve amendments to zoning county solar regulations 

WAHOO – The Saunders County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing about new Saunders County zoning regulations in regards to solar energy in the county on Feb. 23.
The new regulations were recommended for approval by the Saunders County Planning Commission on Feb. 1 and will open up Saunders County to solar energy opportunities.
“The county definitely wasn’t against it,” Saunders County Zoning Administrator Mitch Polacek said. “It’s just we haven’t had any opportunities that have presented themselves to us.”
Polacek said the regulations have three main parts – individual, neighborhood and commercial. The commercial portions will require a conditional use permit and the applicant will have to go in front of the planning commission.
Omaha Public Power District’s Michaela Valentin attended the meeting in support of the amendments. Valentin said this is all a part of a bigger picture to net zero carbon production by 2050. This goal was established in November 2019 when OPPD’s board of directors voted to add utility scale solar capacity to its energy portfolio, Valentin said.
OPPD is currently reviewing several sites near their service territory for solar and ultimately plan to develop 600 megawatts of utility-scale solar generation. Valentin also said that a portion of that 600 megawatts is being considered in Saunders County.
While OPPD is not the applicant in this situation, the company will benefit from any energy produced.
“We believe that should a project go forward in Saunders County that we would be able to operate within that framework as the off-taker of
any purchase power agreement,” Valentin said.
As of Feb. 23, there are no applicants interested in a solar project, Valentin said. District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig asked Valentin if the recent rolling blackouts affected OPPD’s plan of net zero carbon production by 2050.
“Are we taking all of this into consideration? I know mother nature is very fickle and what’s here today might not be here next week,” Breunig said.
Valentin explained that OPPD is monitoring the situation, and that the issue was that natural gas was unable to be pulled from the ground as quickly which is what caused the lack of energy. She said it took OPPD by surprise as much as it did everyone else.
“We felt blessed that we were doing outages for one hour or so at a time where some people in Texas are still without power,” Valentin said.
In a motion to both close the public hearing and approve or deny the amendments, Breunig opted to approve the alterations to the regulations with District 6 Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka seconding the motion. Despite District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff abstaining from voting due to a conflict of interest, the remainder of the county board voted in favor of the changes.
In other action, the board approved a petty cash fund and cash advance for the county’s Community Response Program and the Comprehensive Juvenile Services Plan for 2021-2025.
The county board also set a public hearing date for the county’s One and Six Year Road Plan on March 16.
Because the special meeting on March 1 was suspended, the county board will not meet again at the county courthouse until March 9 at 9 a.m.