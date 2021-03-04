Supervisors approve amendments to zoning county solar regulations 

While OPPD is not the applicant in this situation, the company will benefit from any energy produced.

“We believe that should a project go forward in Saunders County that we would be able to operate within that framework as the off-taker of

any purchase power agreement,” Valentin said.

As of Feb. 23, there are no applicants interested in a solar project, Valentin said. District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig asked Valentin if the recent rolling blackouts affected OPPD’s plan of net zero carbon production by 2050.

“Are we taking all of this into consideration? I know mother nature is very fickle and what’s here today might not be here next week,” Breunig said.

Valentin explained that OPPD is monitoring the situation, and that the issue was that natural gas was unable to be pulled from the ground as quickly which is what caused the lack of energy. She said it took OPPD by surprise as much as it did everyone else.

“We felt blessed that we were doing outages for one hour or so at a time where some people in Texas are still without power,” Valentin said.