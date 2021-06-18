Supervisors agree to reprint of valuation change postcards

WAHOO – If you received a notice of valuation change postcard from Saunders County, you’ll be receiving another one.

During the Saunders County Board of Supervisors regularly scheduled meeting on June 8, County Assessor and Register of Deeds Rhonda Andresen informed the board while they were acting as the Board of Equalization that there was an error on the valuation change cards and that they would need to be reprinted and mailed out again.

Andresen said that while the cards, printed by First Edition Printing out of Omaha, were proofed and ready two months before they went to print, the cards don’t signify what values are previous and what are current. The values on the card are correct, she said.

“We don’t know what happened,” Andresen said.

Because of the error, First Edition Printing will cover the costs to reprint the card, but the county will need to pay the $3,160.48 cost for postage to mail the correct cards.

Normally, the Omaha company would just mail out the cards, but in the future Andresen said the process will likely change so that she gets a physical card instead of just seeing an online version.

“It is what it is,” District 4 Scott Sukstorf said.