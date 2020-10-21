Superintendent provides update of COVID-19 situation

ASHLAND – The superintendent’s report to the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education regarding COVID-19 was a case of good news, with a touch of uncertainty thrown in.
Superintendent Jason Libal told the board during the Monday night meeting that the staff and students have been “rock stars” when it comes to keeping the number of positive cases down and reducing the need for quarantine during the current the first quarter of school.
“Obviously, we’re still in school, which is fantastic,” Libal told the board.
Libal credited the hard work by the staff and students, especially the diligent wearing of face masks, as the key.
“We’re keeping activities going, which I think is huge for the kids,” he said.
But the upcoming winter activities season is still up in the air, the superintendent said. Earlier in the day he discussed how the winter season will be handled with local school officials and Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing.
Libal said the consensus is that basketball will take place this winter, but players will have to wear masks during practices, at least. At the moment, it looks as if they may not have to wear masks during games, he added. But, if things change, mask may be required during games as well.
“There could be a point in time, if things don’t go well, that we may be wearing masks during games,” he said.
A decision regarding wrestling is still in the works, Libal continued. Still, he was thinking positively.
“There are lots of moving parts still, but I was encouraged by the conversation today,” he said.
The other administrators also discussed the pandemic during their report, which was presented in a combined effort by Curriculum Director Jill Finkey, Student Services Coordinator Kristin Fangmeyer and Elementary Principal Teresa Bray.
The trio presented information on the teacher evaluation policy. Finkey said the teachers are required to write their own personal professional development plan each year. This year, however, the requirement was altered and teachers were all provided the same professional development plan which covers preparing for possible different scenarios of what education could look like if the district had to move into a hybrid or remote-only learning plan.
The main emphasis of the plan was to promote social/emotional welfare of students and staff, the report said.
