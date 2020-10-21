Superintendent provides update of COVID-19 situation

ASHLAND – The superintendent’s report to the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education regarding COVID-19 was a case of good news, with a touch of uncertainty thrown in.

Superintendent Jason Libal told the board during the Monday night meeting that the staff and students have been “rock stars” when it comes to keeping the number of positive cases down and reducing the need for quarantine during the current the first quarter of school.

“Obviously, we’re still in school, which is fantastic,” Libal told the board.

Libal credited the hard work by the staff and students, especially the diligent wearing of face masks, as the key.

“We’re keeping activities going, which I think is huge for the kids,” he said.

But the upcoming winter activities season is still up in the air, the superintendent said. Earlier in the day he discussed how the winter season will be handled with local school officials and Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing.

