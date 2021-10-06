Suffering adds up for APD officer injured on duty

He later became chief of police in Minatare, a small city in Scotts Bluff County. But cutbacks downsized the police department, and McFarland was out of a job. The next town over, Bayard, gave him a job in their police department. He was there for a year before coming to Ashland.

McFarland and his wife moved to Ashland, buying a house in the city’s east side. They budgeted carefully, planning on the raise McFarland would get after the probation period with the APD was over, and for his part-time police work in neighboring communities.

Workers Compensation is paying McFarland two-thirds of his salary, based on the six months previous to the injury. Because he was on probation, the salary it is based on is not very high.

His wife, a former paramedic, is on disability. The significant reduction in their salary has put their home in jeopardy. When their cat became ill and died, they were faced with a $400 vet bill that left them unable to pay the mortgage. Car repairs and late fees added to the burden. They started shuffling money around, but payments for other bills were missed as they scraped by.

Now they have put the house up for sale. McFarland said the market is tipping back from the high it’s been on, and he is not anticipating they will get what they want, or need, for the house.