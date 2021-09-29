Stunting adds element of excitement to sidelines

The cheerleaders work diligently to perfect their stunts. They devote an extra 30 minutes a week specifically for stunting, using mats borrowed from the wrestling room.

One of the most important elements of stunting is establishing trust between the cheerleaders. They do trust exercises before every stunting practice to ensure the team is in the right frame of mind to stunt, Duncan said.

“Our team has to fully trust each other in order to lift each other in the air,” she added.

It’s been a real learning curve for the AGHS squad, incorporating words like “squish” and “prep” into their cheerleading vocabulary. These terms refer to types of lifts, Duncan said.

The cheerleaders have eagerly learned the stunts. Duncan said it brings a new type of skill set for cheerleaders who may not be as good at other cheer elements like kicking or jumping.

“It’s fun to see everyone step up in different ways and do well in different areas,” she said.