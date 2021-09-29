Stunting adds element of excitement to sidelines

ASHLAND – Cheerleaders have always been on the sidelines injecting excitement into the fans and the players. Now, the Ashland-Greenwood High School squad has added stunting to its repertoire to bring even more thrills to the game.
The cheerleading squad began working on skills over the summer and debuted their stunts this fall during the first home football game. They will also perform this winter during basketball games.
“Stunting adds a level of difficulty for our cheerleaders and also adds a level of fun when people are at football games or basketball games,” said Rebecca Duncan, cheer coach and English teacher at Ashland-Greenwood.
Duncan is a seasoned veteran at stunting. While growing up in the St. Louis area, she was involved in cheerleading at a young age. Starting in sixth grade, her squad was performing complicated stunts, some that are not allowed in Nebraska at this time.
“I was basing basket tosses in middle school,” she said.
With her background, Duncan felt confident that she could successfully add the element of stunting to the AGHS squad. She and her assistant coach, Hailey Hansen, completed courses to become certified to instruct and guide the cheerleaders in this new endeavor.
While Duncan has experience with stunting, Hansen did not. But she caught on, just like the cheerleaders.
“She’s learned quickly as well,” she said.
For over a decade, high school cheerleaders in Nebraska were not allowed to do stunts after a University of Nebraska-Lincoln cheerleader was injured during a stunt.
However, in 2016 the Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA) reinstated stunting, but passed several rules to govern stunts. Stunts or lifts cannot go above shoulder height. There are spotters situated in each group to help provide safety. Throws and basket tosses are prohibited, along with other risky skills.
Despite the regulations, the stunts that are allowed provide a level of enthusiasm for the cheerleaders and the crowd.
“It’s been exciting for the fans to get to see the cheerleaders doing something different and something new,” Duncan said.
The AGHS cheerleaders began working on stunts last summer. They attended two camps specifically to work on the stunting. One camp was held in Wahoo with the Level Up Cheer company. There they learned the basics of stunting, Duncan said.
After the Level Up Cheer camp, the squad attended an National Cheerleaders Association camp in July, where they incorporated new elements and cleaned up some of their stunts, Duncan said.
“The camps helped set up the team for success,” she added.
The cheerleaders work diligently to perfect their stunts. They devote an extra 30 minutes a week specifically for stunting, using mats borrowed from the wrestling room.
One of the most important elements of stunting is establishing trust between the cheerleaders. They do trust exercises before every stunting practice to ensure the team is in the right frame of mind to stunt, Duncan said.
“Our team has to fully trust each other in order to lift each other in the air,” she added.
It’s been a real learning curve for the AGHS squad, incorporating words like “squish” and “prep” into their cheerleading vocabulary. These terms refer to types of lifts, Duncan said.
The cheerleaders have eagerly learned the stunts. Duncan said it brings a new type of skill set for cheerleaders who may not be as good at other cheer elements like kicking or jumping.
“It’s fun to see everyone step up in different ways and do well in different areas,” she said.
The squad is large enough that they can do three lifts at the same time. The cheerleaders are assigned roles in each group, including “flyer,” which is the cheerleader who is lifted, or “base,” the person or persons who hold up the flyer, and “spotters,” who are there to add an extra layer of safety.
Learning stunting will help cheerleaders who plan to continue the sport after high school. Most college squads incorporate stunting into their routines, according to Duncan.
“It’s just really truly preparing these guys to go out and cheer in college as well,” she said.
Along with football and basketball games, the cheerleaders will stunt at community events like the homecoming pep rally on Oct. 8. They will also perform with the AGHS dance team at halftime of the homecoming football game, where stunting will be highlighted in their routine.
Duncan said she has heard from parents who say their kids really love stunting. And the feedback from the students body, administration and community has been positive as well.
“Everyone in the community is appreciating what we’re doing,” she said.
