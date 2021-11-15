Stuhr Museum in Grand Island adds ice rink

“The synthetic surface provides a 90% glide experience compared to the real thing,” she said, “so skaters can do any moves that they would on natural ice. But they’ll never have to worry about breaking through like they might on a frozen lake.”

Because the Glaciarium will be outdoors, skaters will be able to make those Currier and Ives memories, Buettner said, but they’ll want to wear coats, hats and gloves to guard against the cold.

“If we happen to have some warm days, the rink will be able to remain open because there’s no chance of the ice melting,” she said. “If too much snow or debris blows onto the surface, maintenance will be just a quick sweep or rinse.”

Buettner said the Glaciarium will serve people of all ages from the local community, as well as visitors to the area. The rink will be able to accommodate up to 30 skaters at a time.

The rink will be open during weekends and select weeknights this winter. Parties and groups may request private rentals at other times.