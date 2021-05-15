Students earn Karen K. Duncan Scholarship

LINCOLN – Supporting local communities is one of Duncan Aviation’s core values. One way the company invests in its communities is through the children of its team members. For more than 20 years, Duncan Aviation has advanced the futures of students through the Karen K. Duncan Scholarship program.

“In honor of my mother’s strong belief in education, The Karen K. Duncan Scholarship Program was started to help Duncan Aviation team members fund post-secondary education expenses for their kids,” says Todd Duncan, Chairman of Duncan Aviation. In the 23 years since we started this program, 363 scholarships totaling $1,886,000 have been awarded.”

All dependent children of full-time Duncan Aviation team members who are entering a two-year or four-year college program or technical school in the fall of 2021 were eligible. Each scholarship winner will receive up to $2,000 for his or her college education—$500 a semester for up to four semesters.

An independent committee reviewed applicants’ essays and assigned point values to them. Students also earned points for academic achievement, leadership, citizenship, career goals and extracurricular activities.

The following students from local communities will receive the 2021 scholarships that together could total up to $42,000.

Maggie Jo Richter Elmwood is the daughter of Troy Lee Richter and Penny Jean Richter. Maggie’s goal is to graduate from Elmwood-Murdock High School while maintaining her class rank and 4.0 GPA, and to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a possible degree in horticulture, natural sciences, microbiology or botany. She wants to learn more about the natural world and help people throughout her career. While in high school, Maggie has been in the one-act theater program where she was a team leader and won four outstanding actor awards. She also participated in the UNL Math Day, Spanish club, science club, quiz bowl, science bowl, choir, and band. She has spent time volunteering at the Lofte Community Theater and picking up trash along the highway for Elmwood Christian Church.