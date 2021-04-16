Student art brightens downtown office

Lade-Wills immediately ordered the materials needed to frame the hanging art and waited patiently for it to arrive. After several weeks, she learned that the order hadn’t been placed properly, so she ran to a large store in a nearby city to purchase the framing materials herself. The artwork was finally put up earlier this month.

Lade-Wills and Bundy discussed the type of art they were willing to display at the business. The teacher worried that Bundy would only want pictures of flowers or landscapes. But that wasn’t the case.

“She was open to any kind of art,” Lade-Wills said.

Because the project was going to begin during the second semester of the school year, Lade-Wills chose art from seniors as the first pieces to be displayed. That way the students can see their art being displayed before they graduate, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Size and shape also played a part in which art was chosen. Lade-Wills picked two large pieces to hang on the walls that can easily be seen from the street. Bundy said they also have two windowsills that are perfect for displaying sculptures, so a pair of ceramic vessels were selected.