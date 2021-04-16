Student art brightens downtown office

ASHLAND – When Nicole Bundy was trying to pick out artwork for her new office, she searched the Internet to find pieces that were not only beautiful, but meaningful.
Then she hit upon an idea. Why not display art by the talented local artists that populate Ashland-Greenwood High School art classes?
“I was lazy and didn’t want to shop on Amazon,” Bundy said with a laugh.
Bundy works at Jones Group, an insurance agency that has offices throughout Nebraska, including downtown Ashland. The company had recently moved to 1539 Silver Street, the site of a former bar that had been completely gutted and renovated last year.
After the agency relocated, they needed something to decorate the walls. That’s when Bundy started online shopping. She didn’t find anything that interested her until she thought of the high school students, whose work she felt needed to be acknowledged by the community.
“This is something that we can do at least for the kids that don’t get the recognition that they need,” she said. “This is great for them and it’s great for us.”
She reached out to AGHS art teacher Julie Lade-Wills and discussed the concept late last year. Lade-Wills thought it was a great idea and one that was similar to a plan she had to share her students’ art with local businesses.
Lade-Wills immediately ordered the materials needed to frame the hanging art and waited patiently for it to arrive. After several weeks, she learned that the order hadn’t been placed properly, so she ran to a large store in a nearby city to purchase the framing materials herself. The artwork was finally put up earlier this month.
Lade-Wills and Bundy discussed the type of art they were willing to display at the business. The teacher worried that Bundy would only want pictures of flowers or landscapes. But that wasn’t the case.
“She was open to any kind of art,” Lade-Wills said.
Because the project was going to begin during the second semester of the school year, Lade-Wills chose art from seniors as the first pieces to be displayed. That way the students can see their art being displayed before they graduate, she said.
Size and shape also played a part in which art was chosen. Lade-Wills picked two large pieces to hang on the walls that can easily be seen from the street. Bundy said they also have two windowsills that are perfect for displaying sculptures, so a pair of ceramic vessels were selected.
The first pieces on display include art featuring geometrical shapes and bright colors by Logan Bivens and a collage by Cleo Wills for the walls. The sculpture pieces are by Fayth Withrow and Reynee Goff. Each piece comes with a card that provides the artist’s name and the name of the art.
The art will rotate on a regular basis, although Lade-Wills has not determined the schedule yet.
“I’d love to do a new one every month,” she said, but added that time constraints may make it difficult to change the art out more often than once a quarter. However, she will bring in four more pieces from seniors before their school year ends in early May.
Bundy said the community’s reaction has been very positive.
“There have been a few people that have come in to tell me how awesome it is,” she said.
Lade-Wills would like the idea to catch on with additional companies in Ashland.
“I’m hoping some other businesses might follow suit,” she said.
And there is plenty of artwork to choose from, Lade-Wills added. Her students create art for five big shows each year, including the Fine Arts Festival, Stir-Up Art Show, Capitol Conference Art Show, the Scholastic State Art Awards competition and the continuous art exhibit that is located in the high school commons.
“I think we have so many talented students, that I could pick a different (piece of art) every week,” she said.
Bundy and Jones Group would be more than happy to find more space for these gifted students.