Strong winds whip through area

In Ashland, the city’s Christmas tree at the Ashland Public Library blew over during the storm, and some trees along the Saline Ford Trail were damaged, according to City Administrator Jessica Quady.

As of Sunday, power had been restored to all Saunders County residents according to Jodi Baker, media specialist for OPPD.

“It could have been much worse in terms of outages,” Baker said.

More than 2,300 customers were without power at the peak of the high winds in Saunders County area, including the Ceresco, Ashland, Yutan, Mead and Wann areas. Baker said customers in these area are served by seven different circuits that locked out due to the weather.

“We saw really extensive damage in this part of our service territory, with high winds snapping poles and knocking down power lines,” Baker said.

Crews worked to untangle wires and remove debris before replacing downed poles and restringing power lines. Baker said as of 8 p.m. Dec. 17, most power had been restored to customers.

Baker said the timing of the storm helped reduce potential damage. Those 90 mph winds would have done much more damage if this storm had taken place in summer.