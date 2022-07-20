Stir-Up King Jim Anderson

Jim has lived most of his life in the Ashland community. He graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School. He worked a year at Western Electric in Millard with his good friend Warren Washburn saving some money for cars, movies and college.

He attended Fairbury Junior College in Fairbury, Nebraska, receiving an associates of art degree in business administration/economics. He was a two-year letterman on the track team, participating in the mile and two-mile relay, half-mile run and the high jump. It is interesting to note that six Ashland citizens also attended Fairbury Junior College at one time. They were Carolyn Blobaum, Ray Elwood, Dave McReynolds, Bill Sapp and Karen Fricke.

Jim worked for his father-in-law, Joe Perryman, for eight years at Marcy Furniture and Mortuary in Ashland.

He has a daughter, Amy, a son, Jason, and two grandsons, Chris and Ryan.

He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. He started participating in the masters degree program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha while serving as city administrator in Nebraska.

Jim was a charter member of the Ashland Rescue Squad. He is a current member of the Ashland Arts Council, vice president of the Ashland Historical Society and the Ashland City Council liaison for the Cemetery Improvement Committee.

He is a candidate for mayor in the upcoming November election. He has served 27 years total on the Ashland City Council. For the past two years he has been president of the council. He also served 12 years on the Ashland Planning Commission.

Jim serves at the First Christian Church as the board chairman, church trustee and he serves on the property committee. He has volunteered and trimmed the shrubs on Memorial Circle at the cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day services for over 20 years. He has also trimmed the shrubbery at the Ashland History Museum for many years. He has volunteered to place flags on the 500-plus veterans’ graves at Ashland Cemetery.

Jim has been the Stir-Up Grand Parade announcer for the last 20 years with Kent Rung providing the public announcer system.

Jim retired after 22 years with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency in Lincoln. His secret to a happy retirement is: Start the day watching a positive TV program like “Leave it to Beaver” or “The Andy Griffith Show.” Then a cup of coffee at Cheri O’s to see old friends and meet new ones. After all, we will always be kids at heart.