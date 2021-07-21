Stir-Up Grand Parade results told

ASHLAND – On Saturday morning judges Louis Austin, former Saunders County Surveyor, Doris Karloff, chairperson of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors and Kevin Stukenholtz, Saunders County sheriff, determined the winners of the Stir-Up Grand Parade.

First place color guard was the Millard Legion Post 374, followed by Ashland American Legion Post 129 in second place and Camp Ashland in third.

In the Public Service category, first place went to Ashland-Greenwood TeamMates, second place to Kid’s Cupboard and third to the Ashland Public Library.

TP3 Pest Control won first place in the Commercial category. Anderson Horse Farm and the Gift Niche tied for second.

Ashland-Greenwood Spirit Squad took the top spot in the youth category, followed by a tie for second with Girl Scout Troop 58029 and Studio 531.

In the Religious and Most Unique categories, only first place was awarded. The First Congregational Church of Ashland won first place for the Religious entries, while the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry, a group of Civil War reenactors, was awarded Most Unique.

