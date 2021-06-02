Stir-Up fame proclaimed by Legislature

ASHLAND – The Nebraska Legislature wrapped up the first session of the 107th Legislature last week, but not before passing a whimsical resolution about Ashland’s annual event.

Legislature Resolution 245 (LR245) was introduced May 20 by state senators Bruce Bostelman, who represents Ashland in District 23, and Mike McDonnell, a state senator from Omaha. It was signed by Sen. Mike Filgers, speaker of the Legislature, and the President of the Senate, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, on May 27.

Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce President Bradley Pfeiffer said the resolution came about after he had a recent meeting with Bostelman and McDonnel to discuss another LB406, a bill passed by the Legislature on May 20 and signed by the governor six days later, that will study potential flood control projects in three areas, including the Platte River.

Last year, Pfeiffer and other city officials had lunch with McDonnell and Bostelman to express their unhappiness over the bill, which they felt could potentially lead to talks about damming the Platte River and flooding Ashland, a subject that has come up many times over the last 100-plus years.

While they talked about the bill, which the Legislature passed on May 20 and the governor signed a week later, they also talked about other events in Ashland, including Stir-Up.