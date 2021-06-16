Stir-Up celebrates famous alien encounter

ASHLAND – Organizers have dreamed up many different themes for Stir-Up, Ashland’s annual community celebration, over the years. But few have garnered the excitement that this year’s theme has created.
Stir-Up 2021 has been dubbed “Alien Encounter” in honor of an Ashland police officer’s report of being abducted by aliens that is still reported to be one of the most credible stories by UFO experts.
Ashland Police Officer Herbert Schirmer was on patrol Dec. 3, 1967 when he encountered what he said was an alien ship near the junction of Highways 6 and 63 (now known as Highway 66). He saw flashing lights, and at 2:30 a.m. he pulled off of Highway 63 to check on what he thought was a stranded truck
What Schirmer found was a football-shaped, shiny metal ship that rose off the ground about 40 feet. The ship somehow pulled the patrol car with Schirmer inside into a field. The object landed and two humanoids emerged. They beckoned Schirmer to come with him.
“Are you the watchman of this town?” the alien asked Schirmer. He replied affirmatively.
The alien said, “Come with me, watchman.”
Schirmer said he entered the ship. The alien explained that they were on Earth to gather electricity.
After the aliens deposited Schirmer back on the ground, he returned to the police station, writing in his logbook: “Saw a UFO at Junction 6 and 63. Believe it or not!”
The police department investigated Schirmer’s report, even subjecting the officer to a polygraph. But Schirmer was taunted and ridiculed by the public and later terminated as a law enforcement officer.
Schirmer continued to recite his encounter publicly. He made several public appearances where he spoke of the alien encounter, including one at a Fremont library in the mid-1970s.
An audio recording of Schirmer’s story caught the eye of artist Michael Jasorka of California. He published a graphic novel of the encounter in 2012. Jasorka will take part in this year’s Stir-Up festivities, along with a brother of Herbert Schirmer, said Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.
Pfeiffer is handling some of the Stir-Up organization efforts, but the bulk of the work is being done by a pair of women who have been in charge of the event for the last few years. Shelly Pfeiffer and Cindy Walsh had much of the alien-themed event ready to go in 2020 when they canceled Stir-Up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luckily, many of those events fell into place for 2021, they said. They are expecting big crowds to show up for the new and the traditional activities that make up this community celebration.
“It is well over 100 different things that are happening over the weekend between venues and events,” said Bradley Pfeiffer. “We’re at a point where we can’t fit anything else in.”
This year’s event includes some exciting new activities, such as a balloon glow event on Friday night after coronation. Kinkaider Brewing Co. of Broken Bow has brought back a special brew they created two years ago in honor of Schirmer’s story just for Stir-Up. It is called Star Snake Dank IPA and it will be served along with a special concoction created by Glacial Till Cider House in Ashland during an “alien” beer and wine tasting event.
Jasorka will provide a free art lesson at the Ashland Public Library to demonstrate how to illustrate comic books on Sunday. He will also take part in a panel discussion with Herbert Schirmer’s brother Don and members of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) on Saturday afternoon at Glacial Till.
Bradley Pfeiffer is also working on several special events for Stir-Up. He is in talks with representatives to bring actor Dan Aykroyd to Ashland. The “Ghostbusters” star has publicly spoken about alien encounters, including Schirmer’s story, Pfeiffer said.
The Chamber president is also working on creating a replica of Schirmer’s police car for the Grand Parade and to be displayed for photo opportunities.
To commemorate Schirmer’s alien encounter, the Chamber has created a t-shirt that is available for sale online on the Chamber’s Facebook page, and online at www.imagemarket.com/AshlandStirUpDaysAlienEncounter. The shirts will also be sold during Stir-Up, but organizers warn that there will be a limited number of sizes and colors available.
“There’s a much better choice online,” said Shelly Pfeiffer.
In 2020, the pandemic canceled Stir-Up for the first time since World War II. The year before, the theme was chosen to honor the volunteers and first responders who stepped up after the devastating spring floods of 2019.
After the flood and COVID-19, this alien encounter theme will be a refreshing change.
“We wanted something that would be very uplifting,” said Shelly Pfeiffer.
Look for more stories and information on Stir-Up 2021 in future issues of The Ashland Gazette.