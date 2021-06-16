Stir-Up celebrates famous alien encounter

The police department investigated Schirmer’s report, even subjecting the officer to a polygraph. But Schirmer was taunted and ridiculed by the public and later terminated as a law enforcement officer.

Schirmer continued to recite his encounter publicly. He made several public appearances where he spoke of the alien encounter, including one at a Fremont library in the mid-1970s.

An audio recording of Schirmer’s story caught the eye of artist Michael Jasorka of California. He published a graphic novel of the encounter in 2012. Jasorka will take part in this year’s Stir-Up festivities, along with a brother of Herbert Schirmer, said Bradley Pfeiffer, president of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pfeiffer is handling some of the Stir-Up organization efforts, but the bulk of the work is being done by a pair of women who have been in charge of the event for the last few years. Shelly Pfeiffer and Cindy Walsh had much of the alien-themed event ready to go in 2020 when they canceled Stir-Up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily, many of those events fell into place for 2021, they said. They are expecting big crowds to show up for the new and the traditional activities that make up this community celebration.