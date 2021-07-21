Stir-Up 2021 exceeded expectations

Walsh said there were some concerns before the event that bringing in food trucks would take business away from local restaurants and organizations that were serving food as fundraisers during Stir-Up. However, she said that because they were expecting a larger turnout than usual, the Chamber committee felt it was warranted.

In fact, several local organizations either ran out of food or came very close to it, despite the presence of food trucks. And the local businesses actually worked together with the food trucks, Walsh reported. In one case, Breadeaux Pizza provided water a food truck operated by Chris Linder of Ashland.

“There was a lot of support between the food trucks and local establishments,” she added.

There were long lines at the trucks and booths that may have prompted some complaints, Walsh said, which the Chamber will use as constructive criticism as they plan next year’s Stir-Up.

In an event that had more than 100 scheduled activities, a few hiccups can be expected. One food truck did not show up, and the VFW Steak Fry was canceled due to a lack of volunteers, Walsh said. The helicopter company that was hired to provide rides over Ashland on Saturday and Sunday could not make it because of a family medical emergency. And it took the ride operators longer than expected to set up on Saturday.