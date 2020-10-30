State officials searching for host for new prison

Frakes said he was confident that he would be able to because it’s a new facility. But he added that there are other competing job opportunities in the capital and that staffing problems haven’t arisen at prisons in Omaha, York and McCook.

The corrections director said the state is still “crunching numbers” to determine whether the state would finance a prison in the traditional way, by allocating $250 million, or opt for a lease-purchase arrangement, in which Nebraska would pay perhaps $20 million a year to lease a prison built by a private contractor. The state would own the facility at the end of the lease period, spreading out the expense.

Frakes said the next step for the state would be to produce a program statement outlining its plans, which would take 90 to 120 days. He estimated that it might cost $35 million a year to staff and operate a 1,600-bed prison, making the annual expense of a leased prison above $50 million a year.

“No matter how you look at it, it’s a lot of money,” he said.

At least one state senator, Steve Lathrop of Omaha, said he would like to explore other, less expensive options, such as adopting more sentencing reforms to lower the number of inmates needing prison and building facilities smaller than 1,600 beds.