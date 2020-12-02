State board certifies 2020 General Election results

ASHLAND – The Board of State Canvassers reviewed and approved the 2020 General Election results on Monday, with only one recount planned for the entire state.
On Monday, the board announced that no major problems were noted during the review. Four NRD state races qualified for an automatic recount, however, the candidates who were behind in the Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 1 and Lower Platte South NRD subdistricts 3 and 4, waived their right to an automatic recount. In Lower Platte South NRD Subdistrict 3, Mike DeKalb received 6,379 votes, while Kenneth Vogel garnered 6,323. In Subdistrict 4, 9,398 votes were cast for Gary R. Aldridge, with 9,375 for LeRoy W. Sievers.
The only recount will be held for the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Subdistrict 5, where there was only one vote separating the candidates. Results show John R. Hannah with 9,820 votes and David W. Lawrence with 9,821. The recount will take place on Dec. 2 and the results announced two days later during the next meeting of the state canvass board.
The approval of the General Election results also means there are no changes for any of the races in Ashland. David Nygren, Suzanne Sapp and Eric Beranek retained their seats on the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education.
Incumbent Chuck Niemeyer defeated challenger Amanda Roe for Ashland City Council Ward 1. Jake Crnkovich ran unopposed in Ward 2.
Helen Raikes of Ashland lost in her bid to become the next state senator for District 23, which includes Ashland. Incumbent Bruce Bostelman defeated Raikes 6,600 to 4,827.
Statewide, 76% of voters went to the polls on Nov. 3, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Local voter turnout was even greater, with 85.5% in Cass County, 82% in Saunders County, 78.3% in Lancaster County and 81% in Butler County.
“The Nov. 3 general election was historic in a number of respects. More Nebraskans voted in our 2020 general election in the history of our state,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said on Monday. “Nebraska polls were open, and our voters and poll workers were kept safe. This was all accomplished within the existing legal framework in our state. Nebraska voters refused to allow the coronavirus pandemic to prevent them from exercising their right to vote.”
Deputy Secretary for Elections Wayne Bena noted, “All 93 counties received new ballot counting machines and ADA-compliant ballot marking equipment this year, and Nebraska received high marks for election security.” Last year, Nebraska was awarded the Inaugural Innovators Award presented by the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED) for our state’s work in election security.
Participating as members of the canvassing board at Monday’s meeting were Evnen,Gov. Pete Ricketts, State Treasurer John Murante and Auditors of Public Accounts Charlie Janssen, Chief Deputy Attorney General Dave Bydalek participated on behalf of Attorney General Doug Peterson.
