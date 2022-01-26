Starns honored for bringing agriculture to classroom

ASHLAND – The kindergarten students eagerly donned their cow hats and lined up for a picture. Holding pictures of Queenie, the dairy cow they adopted, along with ears of corn and soybean stalks, they smiled as they posed with the teacher who is showing them first-hand the impact agriculture has on their lives.
Diane Starns has been incorporating agriculture into her kindergarten curriculum at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School for several years through the Agriculture in the Classroom program. Her work has been recognized by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, which manages the program in the state. Earlier this month she was named the 2022 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year. The award recognizes teachers for integrating agriculture in the classroom and emphasizing the importance of agriculture to their students.
Thirteen years ago Starns joined a pen pal program through the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation that paired her class with a farming family from Clearwater, located in northeast Nebraska.
The farm wife wrote regular letters and sent photographs explaining in simple terms how a farm works. Through the letters, they learned about planting crops, when calves are born, the machinery used on a farm and the products that are made from the crops grown in Nebraska.
The farmers also sent gifts to the class, including ears of popcorn that Starns prepared in the microwave for her students. Another time, the gifts were snacks made from soybeans.
“The kids were always excited when we got a letter and especially when we got a box,” said Starns.
A few years later, Starns implemented more Farm Bureau Foundation programs in her classroom, including their Farming in a Glove lesson plans.
Every spring, she gives her students a clear plastic glove that acts as their “farm.” The students carefully place damp cotton balls and corn or soybean seeds in each finger of the glove. They hang the gloves in a window and watch them carefully for two weeks as they sprout.
Starns’ enthusiasm for incorporating agriculture in her classroom continued to grow over the years. Through a summer program she acquired a microscope that connects to a computer to show the students enlarged pictures of leaves. Her classroom has a grow light that they use to grow flowers and grass.
One of the most recent lessons Starns has brought into her classroom is the Midwest Dairy’s Adopt a Dairy Cow program.
Using live video chats, photos, activity sheets and other learning activities, the students are learning about the dairy industry as they follow the life of “Queenie” the dairy cow. The program began with her birth in September at a dairy farm in Beaver Crossing.
One of the activities included making “cow” hats out of construction paper. The students love to wear the hats as they hear updates about their cow.
“The kids are just all excited about all of those things,” said Starns.
Starns also invites agriculture education specialists into her classroom to provide enhanced learning experiences for the students. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation provides grade-specific lessons for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, these lessons were presented via video platforms last year. This year, they have resumed in-person visits.
The hands-on lessons grab the attention of her kindergarten students.
“The lessons are very engaging for kids,” Starns said.
It is necessary to incorporate these lessons in the classroom in a rural school district like Ashland-Greenwood, where agriculture is everywhere.
“We have farm ground all around us,” said Starns.
Starns has roots in agriculture as well. Her husband’s family operates a farm in the Ashland area. While he is not a full time farmer, Joel Starns helps out during planting and harvest, working for his family and other area farmers.
“It’s in his blood,” she said.
The fact that a small kernel of corn can grow into a tall, sturdy plant has always been fascinating to Starns. She happily shares that enthusiasm with her students.
“To see the change from a seed sprouting into a plant is awesome,” she said.
Agriculture can be used as a learning tool for many subjects.
“It can be tied into so many different things,” Starns said.
For example, the Farming in a Glove project incorporates science methods as the students draw the changes they see in the seeds, as well as language arts while they formulate questions and collect data. The pen pal program also applies reading and writing principles.
Starns she has seen the excitement for agriculture in her students and their families linger beyond the classroom. She recalls after sending home the Farming in a Glove project one year, two sets of parents planted the seeds in pots. They sent her photos of the sprouts to show their progress as they became full-fledged plants.
“The parents continued the learning and I was thrilled with that,” Starns said.
Being honored as Teacher of the Year was a complete surprise to Starns. She had considered applying for the award, but got busy and missed the Dec. 6 deadline. Fortunately, someone else had the same idea and nominated her anonymously.
According to Ashland-Greenwood Elementary Principal Teresa Bray, the award is a fitting tribute to Starns, who has taught kindergarten at AGES for 24 years.
“Ms. Starns is very deserving of this award. She has implemented many engaging lessons and activities in her kindergarten classroom as a result of being involved with the Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom program. The students love these hands-on activities,” said Bray.
As winner of the Teacher of the Year award, Starns will receive a dozen books about agriculture and additional literature guides, a $250 cash prize to use in her classroom and a trip to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. in June, where she and the other state winners will be recognized.
While the awards ceremony will be exciting, Starns is really looking forward to talking with other teachers about using agricultural concepts in the classroom and discovering new projects and lessons for her students.
“So much of it matches what we already do, so it’s basically an extension of the many great things we do in the classroom,” she said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.