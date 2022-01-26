Starns honored for bringing agriculture to classroom

“It’s in his blood,” she said.

The fact that a small kernel of corn can grow into a tall, sturdy plant has always been fascinating to Starns. She happily shares that enthusiasm with her students.

“To see the change from a seed sprouting into a plant is awesome,” she said.

Agriculture can be used as a learning tool for many subjects.

“It can be tied into so many different things,” Starns said.

For example, the Farming in a Glove project incorporates science methods as the students draw the changes they see in the seeds, as well as language arts while they formulate questions and collect data. The pen pal program also applies reading and writing principles.

Starns she has seen the excitement for agriculture in her students and their families linger beyond the classroom. She recalls after sending home the Farming in a Glove project one year, two sets of parents planted the seeds in pots. They sent her photos of the sprouts to show their progress as they became full-fledged plants.

“The parents continued the learning and I was thrilled with that,” Starns said.