ASHLAND – The State 4H Horse Show was held remotely this year and no speed events were included. Each 4H member that entered the state competition had to send in a video of them performing the pattern for each class entered.
Only one member of the Platte Valley Wranglers 4-H Club participated this year and that was Maddie Spreeman in the Junior Division. She did very well with the following results.
- Junior English Hunt Seat, Champion with a purple.
- Advanced Hunt Seat, Champion with a purple.
- Advanced Western Pleasure, Reserve Champion.
- One and two year old Geldings, third place with a blue ribbon.
- Advanced Western Dressage, fourth with a purple.
- Junior Showmanship, fifth place with a purple ribbon.
- Bareback Pleasure, sixth with a purple.
- Junior Western Pleasure, sixth with a purple.
