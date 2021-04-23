Special events to kick off Special Olympics Unified track meet

ASHLAND – A parade through downtown Ashland, a visit from a former Husker football star and the presentation of a banner honoring Ashland-Greenwood Public School’s designation as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School are just the pregame festivities for the real star of the day – a track meet with over 200 participants from 11 schools.

On Wednesday, April 28, Ashland will host its third Unified Track Meet. But before the athletes start competing, there will be a morning full of special activities.

“It’ll be a big day for us,” said Superintendent Jason Libal.

The day begins at 10 a.m. as the unified team parades through downtown Ashland to honor the athletes and the local businesses that have partnered in the event, according to Kristin Fangmeyer, AGPS director of student services and special education coordinator.

At 10:15 a.m., the athletes will head to the track and field complex, where they will enjoy a rally with guest speaker DeMoine Adams, a former Husker football player who is now a motivational speaker. The Ashland-Greenwood Unified Cheer Team will also perform, and the school will be presented with a national banner that signifies the commitment to inclusion shown by the district.