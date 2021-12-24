Soybean Day returns to Wahoo

WAHOO – On the day after a powerful thunderstorm made its way across Saunders County and most of eastern Nebraska, the sun rose, and regional soybean and ag commodity producers descended upon the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo for the annual Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, hosted by the Nebraska Extension.

The event officially began at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, and by 8:45, attendees were visiting booths and examining the heavy machinery parked on the Hattan Pavilion’s dirt floor. Dan Hilger’s hulless popcorn was proving a popular breakfast snack, and the Saunders County Soybean Growers Association was serving up donuts fried in soybean oil.

The donuts are an annual tradition at Soybean Day, but the yearly treats were absent last year when the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Nygren, the Nebraska Extension Educator and the expo’s coordinator, said it took some getting used to being back in person, but it was a welcome return to normal.

“There was a bit of figuring out how to do it again when we hadn’t done it in person last year,” Nygren said. “But you don’t get to know people as well virtually.”