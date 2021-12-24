Soybean Day returns to Wahoo

WAHOO – On the day after a powerful thunderstorm made its way across Saunders County and most of eastern Nebraska, the sun rose, and regional soybean and ag commodity producers descended upon the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo for the annual Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo, hosted by the Nebraska Extension.
The event officially began at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, and by 8:45, attendees were visiting booths and examining the heavy machinery parked on the Hattan Pavilion’s dirt floor. Dan Hilger’s hulless popcorn was proving a popular breakfast snack, and the Saunders County Soybean Growers Association was serving up donuts fried in soybean oil.
The donuts are an annual tradition at Soybean Day, but the yearly treats were absent last year when the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aaron Nygren, the Nebraska Extension Educator and the expo’s coordinator, said it took some getting used to being back in person, but it was a welcome return to normal.
“There was a bit of figuring out how to do it again when we hadn’t done it in person last year,” Nygren said. “But you don’t get to know people as well virtually.”
Instead of watching lectures from knowledgeable researchers in the ag and soybean industries on a computer screen, expo attendees got the latest information pertinent to their livelihood from someone a few feet away.
Author and ag economist Elaine Kub headlined the lectures, delivering a presentation about the market that Nebraska farmers will face in 2022. In general, the three-part presentation forecasted that while the economy will remain strong and demand for commodities will be high, expenses will be higher, too, particularly for herbicides and fertilizers.
“I’ve had several comments from people that wanted to hear Elaine and they got some good things out of her,” Nygren said.
Also on the docket for the day was a presentation from University of Nebraska-Lincoln Assistant Professor of Entomology Dr. Justin McMechan, who spoke about the threat of soybean gall midge, a new pest that has the potential to kill soybean plants.
“It’s definitely a concern for some growers, and we’re just not finding a lot of easy strategies to control it yet,” Nygren said. “There was a pretty diehard group that hung out until the end to listen to him and ask good questions.”
While the previous day’s storm likely kept some people from attending the expo, Nygren said he was still pleased with the turnout. His estimated headcount was between 150 and 200 people. Each attendee was encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to be given to the local food pantry, which resulted in a sizable donation.
The best part of the day, though, was having the opportunity to get soybean growers together to share their experiences from the past two years, Nygren said.
“It was just good to see people, see them in person again,” he said.
