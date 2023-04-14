LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) board of directors approved the hiring of Mike Sousek as the next general manager of the LPSNRD at a special board meeting April 5. Sousek will join the district in May as the designate general manager and will remove the designate tag upon current general manager Paul Zillig’s retirement in August.

“I am excited for this opportunity to join the Lower Platte South NRD,” said Sousek, “I’m looking forward to working with the board and staff on the important programs and projects that serve the district.”

Sousek has been in the Nebraska NRD system for over 20 years. He is currently the general manager at Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) in Norfolk. Before his role at the LENRD he was the Rural Water Manager at the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District in Wahoo.

“Mike brings extensive experience that will be valuable to our district. We will continue to focus on water quality, water quantity, flood protection, and recreation for our area. Mike is very qualified to assist the board and execute those plans. We’re excited to move into this new chapter of leadership,” Board Chair David Landis said.

An alumnus of Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Sousek holds a bachelor of science in biology-life sciences and a master of public administration in Public Administration-Public Management.

The GM Search Committee began the process in December 2022 after the board received notice of Zillig’s retirement. The committee screened applicants, conducted interviews, and made the final recommendation to the board.

“The search committee implemented a thorough search, review, and interview process,” said Landis. “This produced a handful of eligible and qualified candidates. Ultimately the committee unanimously agreed upon Mike as the finalist.”

Sousek will become the fourth general manager for the LPSNRD since the NRD system was established in 1972.