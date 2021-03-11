SMC marks Colon Cancer Awareness Month 

WAHOO – On March 5 and throughout the month of March, Saunders Medical Center will be promoting Colon Cancer Awareness by promoting screenings for members of the community.
SMC Chief Nursing Officer Pam Randall said SMC handed out blue blankets to patients who receive colonoscopies on March 5 which is also known as “Dress in Blue Day for Colon Cancer.” Randall said the blankets say the phrase, “No more excuses” on them because patients need to stop putting off getting screened for colon cancer.
“People sometimes frequently put off getting their colonoscopy,” Randall said. “They have a million excuses, or I don’t have time or I don’t like the prep. We need to get people in.”
Randall said colon cancer screenings are important to get for both men and women when they reach the age of 50. She said it is usually recommended by insurance and then based on that screening the doctor will tell the patient when they should get their next screening.
A colonoscopy checks the lower intestines for small clumps of cells called polyps that form along the lining of the colon. These polyps could be noncancerous, precancerous or cancerous. Dr. Rebecca Ehlers of Omaha comes to SMC twice a month to perform these procedures.
“That’s why we do the screenings and that’s why we highly recommend the colonoscopy because it’s the best screening tool that’s out there,” Randall said.
Randall said the reason why the procedure is unpopular among patients is because many believe preparation involves intense diarrhea. In reality, preparing for the procedure starts the day before with the patient drinking prescribed liquids that work to clear out the patient’s colon. Randall said the intention is that the patient is able to work the day before and no work the next day.
The procedure usually only lasts an hour and a half to two hours. Once they wake up, they are free to go. Randall reported that Saunders County has a high rate of polyps, not colon cancer.
“It’s rare that we do a colonoscopy and nobody has any polyps,” Randall said. “We’ve guessed if it’s the chemicals, the water, our food because she’ll (Ehlers) do them in Omaha and she’ll do 15 people and not a single polyp.”
Despite Saunders County not having a lot of colon cancer, the high rate of polyps can lead to colon cancer if it goes undiagnosed and untreated. This is why Randall said spreading Colon Cancer Awareness is so important for the community.
“Most colon cancers are treatable if you catch it early,” Randall said. “That is the key to treating colon cancer and a great survival rate.”