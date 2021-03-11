SMC marks Colon Cancer Awareness Month 

WAHOO – On March 5 and throughout the month of March, Saunders Medical Center will be promoting Colon Cancer Awareness by promoting screenings for members of the community.

SMC Chief Nursing Officer Pam Randall said SMC handed out blue blankets to patients who receive colonoscopies on March 5 which is also known as “Dress in Blue Day for Colon Cancer.” Randall said the blankets say the phrase, “No more excuses” on them because patients need to stop putting off getting screened for colon cancer.

“People sometimes frequently put off getting their colonoscopy,” Randall said. “They have a million excuses, or I don’t have time or I don’t like the prep. We need to get people in.”

Randall said colon cancer screenings are important to get for both men and women when they reach the age of 50. She said it is usually recommended by insurance and then based on that screening the doctor will tell the patient when they should get their next screening.

A colonoscopy checks the lower intestines for small clumps of cells called polyps that form along the lining of the colon. These polyps could be noncancerous, precancerous or cancerous. Dr. Rebecca Ehlers of Omaha comes to SMC twice a month to perform these procedures.