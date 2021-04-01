SMC board hears report on COVID-19 vaccinations

WAHOO – Saunders Medical Center has given out over 2,300 COVID-19 vaccinations to people in the area, according to CEO Julie Rezac.

Rezac told the SMC Board of Trustees during the March 23 meeting that 2,066 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 454 have been given their second dose during the seven vaccinations clinics run by the health care facility. All of the clinics have been located at Starlite Event Center outside of Wahoo.

Staff members from SMC had provided over 1,000 hours of manpower to the clinics, Rezac added.

In addition to running the vaccination clinic, SMC is still providing COVID-19 tests for local citizens and staff members.

“We continue to be really busy with testing,” Rezac said.

Since the Three Rivers Public Health Department moved the community risk dial into yellow, visitors have been allowed in the SMC long term care unit, Rezac told the board. Long term care staff members are tested for COVID-19 once a week, and so far over 1,500 tests have been done in that department alone.